English Riviera Car Show on Paignton Green this Sunday

Frank Butler's Morgan Aero 8 which will be on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green. Picture RUPERT BARKER Archant

Amongst the wide variety of cars on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green will be selection of competition and classic cars that compete in a wide range of motorsport and classic tour events, writes Rupert Barker.

Simon Ford’s Honda Autocross Special which will be on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green. Picture JACK FLASH PHOTOGRAPHY Simon Ford’s Honda Autocross Special which will be on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green. Picture JACK FLASH PHOTOGRAPHY

Owned and displayed by Torbay Motor Club members, they span the full range from stand-organiser David Arnold's pristine 50-year old classic, a 1969 2-litre straight-6 Triumph Vitesse Mk2 convertible, to two extremely successful hillclimb and sprint cars - Roy Sims' lightweight motorcycle-engined Singer Chamois Supersport and son David's ex-Formula 3 Ralt RT33/34, fresh from taking the Fastest Time of the Day award at the club's Sprint event on Sunday.

In between those two extremes will be Simon Ford's Honda Blackbird Autocross Special, a regular entrant in the Southern Counties Autocross Championship, and club member Frank Butler's rare and beautiful Morgan Aero 8.

And to show that anyone can start in local motorsport in a standard car, Les Connett will bring his SEAT Arosa 16v Sport, a car that runs in the lowest capacity standard production class of the South-Western regional speed championships.

Visit the Torbay Motor Club stand to see this cross-section of cars that the club's members own and enjoy - either in competition or just driving.

Les Connett’s 16V Seat Arosa – production class sprint and hillclimb car which will be on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green. Picture RUPERT BARKER Les Connett’s 16V Seat Arosa – production class sprint and hillclimb car which will be on show at the English Riviera Car Show this coming Sunday (July 28) on Paignton Green. Picture RUPERT BARKER

Club members and the car's owners will be on hand to talk about their cars and how people can access local motorsport, whether as competitors, marshals, organisers or just spectating.

The show opens at 10am and runs to 4.30pm. Spectator entry on the day is by a voluntary contribution of £2.50 for adults, and accompanied children are free. Food and refreshments are available all day.

Torbay Motor Club supports Budleigh & District Hospice Care (https://www.hospiscarebudleigh.org/) and the Devon Air Ambulance Trust (www.daat.org).

For further information, visit www.torbay-mc.co.uk and the show website - https://www.towc.club/riviera-classic-car-show