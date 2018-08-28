Badminton announces details of its 70th anniversary meeting

Equestrian picture Archant

Preparations for Badminton Horse Trials, in their 28th and final year under the sponsorship of Mitsubishi Motors, are well underway.

This may be the 70th anniversary of the first competition, but innovations are made with each running.

The event is now providing an E Ticketing service, which should speed up entry to the showground and admission can be bought right up to the day of the event, which runs from May 1 to May 5.

Entries for the trials are expected from the victorious British world champion squad and the usual contingent of the cream of the rest of the globe.

For spectators, who turned up in unprecedented numbers in 2018, there are further enhancements. The popular Lakeside area has been revitalised along with the Members and Deli enclosures and the 2018 newcomer to the burgeoning shopping village, The World of Food and Wine, is expanded.

The camp site, which now has over 1,300 pitches, is complemented just up the road in 2019 by a glamping field, as often seen habituated by the A-listers at big music events. This will certainly lend extra style to the Badminton experience.

After a successful premiere in 2018, the fans will be able to submit questions to the top three riders each day on a stage by the Media Centre.

For the very knowledgeable, Badminton has, along with the five other top events of its type, had its rating upgraded by the international federation the FEI from 4* to 5*, though for practical purposes this will have no effect on Eric Winter’s course, of which he has been the designer for the past two years. Badminton remains the dream of riders the world over.

As ever, festivities kick off with the amateurs’ championships, the Mitsubishi Motors Cup, on the Tuesday and Wednesday.

The box office opened to existing customers earlier this week and the ticketing kiosk will be available to allcomers from January 14.