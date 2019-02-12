Big weekend ahead for point-to-point followers

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH Archant

Point-to-point racing enthusiasts could be in for a bumper weekend of racing in the Devon and Cornwall area if both the re-scheduled meeting at the Royal Cornwall Show Ground takes place next Saturday (February 16), along with the South Pool Harriers popular meeting at the old historic racecourse at Buckfastleigh in Devon on Sunday (February 17), writes Donna Harris.

Organisers of both events will be keeping their fingers crossed that the recent equine influenza outbreak is contained, and racing can go ahead.

Saturday’s meeting at Wadebridge has six races on offer with a start time of noon.

The races include both a men’s and ladies’ open race, which are qualifiers for the mixed open finals to be held at Cheltenham in May.

The meeting at Buckfastleigh also has a mixed open qualifier, their feature race is the T&B West Country Champion Chase with a prize of £750 to the winner. Buckfastleigh also stages the first of the pony racing series, which heads up the racing at 11am with two pony races, followed by the main six race card commencing at noon. Both tracks offer a super day’s racing out for all the family. Entrance to the courses stands at £10 per person with children under 16 free of charge. Dogs on leads welcome. Post codes are PL27 7JE for the Wadebridge meeting and TQ11 OLJ for the Buckfastleigh meeting.

Do check out the area website at www.pointingdc and Devon & Cornwall Point-to-Point Facebook page for all the latest on scheduled meetings, weather and going changes along with entries and full preview.