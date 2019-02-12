Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Big weekend ahead for point-to-point followers

PUBLISHED: 13:05 14 February 2019

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Archant

Point-to-point racing enthusiasts could be in for a bumper weekend of racing in the Devon and Cornwall area if both the re-scheduled meeting at the Royal Cornwall Show Ground takes place next Saturday (February 16), along with the South Pool Harriers popular meeting at the old historic racecourse at Buckfastleigh in Devon on Sunday (February 17), writes Donna Harris.

Organisers of both events will be keeping their fingers crossed that the recent equine influenza outbreak is contained, and racing can go ahead.

Saturday’s meeting at Wadebridge has six races on offer with a start time of noon.

The races include both a men’s and ladies’ open race, which are qualifiers for the mixed open finals to be held at Cheltenham in May.

The meeting at Buckfastleigh also has a mixed open qualifier, their feature race is the T&B West Country Champion Chase with a prize of £750 to the winner. Buckfastleigh also stages the first of the pony racing series, which heads up the racing at 11am with two pony races, followed by the main six race card commencing at noon. Both tracks offer a super day’s racing out for all the family. Entrance to the courses stands at £10 per person with children under 16 free of charge. Dogs on leads welcome. Post codes are PL27 7JE for the Wadebridge meeting and TQ11 OLJ for the Buckfastleigh meeting.

Do check out the area website at www.pointingdc and Devon & Cornwall Point-to-Point Facebook page for all the latest on scheduled meetings, weather and going changes along with entries and full preview.

Most Read

Honiton boy, 14, goes missing

Police are looking for missing Toby Gleeb. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Triple murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Exeter

Picture: Mark Atherton

Bike and car involved in Honiton road collision

Picture: Mark Atherton

Road traffic collision on Honiton bypass

Honiton bypass. Picture: Google

Man drives seven miles down wrong side of Honiton bypass

One way traffic.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Coley hat-trick as SOHC men’s 4th team net first win of the league season

Sidmouth and Ottery mens 3rds take on the mens 4th team. Ref shsp 48 18TI 5430. Picture: Terry Ife

Dartmoor’s famous Clydesdales in race for a new home

A Clydesdale in the beautiful surroundings of Darmoor. Picture MALCOLM SNELGROVE

Devon League extend deadline for finding new officer

Cricket. A view from the score box

Big weekend ahead for point-to-point followers

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Lyme Church bell tower appeal

Lyme Regis Parish Church . Picture Brian Wheeler
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists