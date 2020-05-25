Burghley Horse Trials suffer Coronavirus pandemic cancellation

This year’s Burghley Horse Trials have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual equestrian competition was due to take place from September 2–6, 2020, and it is the first time since its inception in 1961 that the event has been cancelled.

The Burghley Horse Trials are classified by the FEI as one of the six leading three-day events in the country.

A statement from the organisers reads: ‘It is the first time since the Event’s inception in 1961 that we have had to cancel. We must however act responsibly, and our absolute priority is the health and safety of our community, including everyone directly involved with the event; our visitors, sponsors, competitors, owners, helpers, trade exhibitors and contractors. Particular thanks are due to our insurance brokers and underwriters who have guided us through this period’.

Sir Richard Jewson, chairman of the Burghley Horse Trials committee, commented: “One of the joys of being involved with Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials is to be continually reminded how much this iconic event is loved by the many who create, take part and attend. We are so appreciative of the support and co-operation that we have received at this difficult time; not least from our title sponsor Land Rover. We wish everyone well in these uncertain times. We must now focus our efforts on planning the 2021 Event and which all of us are sure will be a special celebration.”

The 2021 event is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, September 1 to Sunday, September 5 and all enquires with regard to the 2021 event should be directed to info@burghley-horse.co.uk