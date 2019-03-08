Double-header of South West point-to-point this weekend

Another bumper weekend of point-to-point horse racing action in the Devon and Cornwall area happens again next weekend (April 27 and 28), writes Donna Harris.

There are two fixtures scheduled to take place, the first up is Saturday's meeting at Upcott Cross where Eggesford hold their meeting.

Seven races are on offer with a start time of 1pm. The feature race of the day will be the Eggesford Champion Mixed Open, in which jockey Will Biddick may snatch the all time record of point-to-point wins.

It promises to an action packed afternoon, with the open maiden races usually attracting good entries which could potentially see some stars of the future.

The course offers hot and cold refreshments, bar, bookies and a number of trade stands.

Entrance is £10 per person with children under 16 free. It's located two miles south of Halwill junction, off A3079 postcode EX21 5AE.

Sunday's meeting is being held in the East of Devon at Stafford Cross, where the Axe Vale stage their day.

Pony racing heads up the action at noon, followed by the seven race card, with a start time of 1.30pm.

They also have a mixed open, along with maiden, restricted, intermediate, members and a confined race.

This flat track will see some fast times and thrilling finishes. There will be a beer tent, bookies, hot and cold refreshments, food along with trade stands offering a fun family day out.

Entrance is £10 per person with children under 16 free. Dogs are welcome at both meeting but must be kept on leads.

The course at Stafford Cross is located near Seaton, off the A3052, twenty minutes from M5 junction 30. EX24 6HZ.