This weekend’s area point-to-point is taking place at Wadebridge

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH Archant

The third point-to-point horse racing fixture to take place at The Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, takes place this coming Sunday (February 10), writes Donna Harris.

Six races are on offer and the schedule includes both men’s and ladies’ open races, which are qualifiers for both Cheltenham and Stratford Hunter Chases.

The ladies’ race has both multiple course winner Chosen Lucky and The Last But One entered; either could be an option for Jo Supple to ride, who is currently heads the leader board for the Byerley Bear Trophy.

In the men’s open race, Honest Deed, Kernel Victor and Hello George are among the entries who could battle out to the finish.

The opening conditions race will also be a thriller if Chosen Lucky, Rockinrolldixie and veteran Mic’s Delight take on each other again; all have excellent form and have reversed the placings at this course.

Bridge of Spies and Wind Tor stand out as likely favourites in the Intermediate race. Mujadel should go well for Will Biddick in the restricted race if the jockey chooses this meeting over his ride options at Chaddesley Corbett. Finally, the open maiden race holds 19 entries and those catching the eye are Cloudy Music, Deise Gold and Rare Oul Times.

With the huge covered barn containing on-course facilities such as hot and cold refreshments, bar, bookies and number of trade stands, the course has excellent track-side viewing to get close to the action.

The first race is off at noon. Entrance to the course is £10 per person. Dogs on leads are welcome. The course is located at The Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, PL27 7JE.

Check out all the latest up-to-date information on the www.pointingdc website or on the Devon & Cornwall Facebook page.