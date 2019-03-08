Next regional point-to-point set for Kilworthy

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH Archant

Point-to-point horse racing heads to Kilworthy near Brentor, Tavistock, this coming Sunday (March 24) where the Lamerton stage their meeting.

Seven races are on offer, with the first one off at 1pm and 86 entries have been received.

The feature race of the day is the Condy Mathias Mixed Open, which is a qualifier for finals at both Cheltenham and Stratford in May. Local trainer Dean Summersby has several entries here today and will be hoping that his entry Chosen Lucky can give his owners, The Little Acres Club, a win in the mixed open and qualify for Cheltenham in May.

With the weather looking to dry up this week, the conditions will suit horses liking the faster ground, giving some thrilling competitive finishes here. The popular grey Dicky Bob, for trainer Verity Nicholls, is already a dual course winner, and could be a likely runner to score his hat-trick at the course and gain an entry into the Skinners Ladies’ Pet Food Final Hunter Chase at Stratford, also in May.

Trainer Heidi Lewis has two entries in the opening members race. Belharbour Two won last weekend so may bypass this meeting, leaving the Lewis’s other entry, Acadian, looking to be a short price here with the bookies, having won well at Wadebridge. They may have to tackle another Team Summersby entry in Cloudy Music, also a winner last weekend, and should go close if turning up for a quick fire double under jockey Darren Edwards, who has just clocked up his 250th winner.

There are two maiden races. In the first, which is for mares only, Where’s Wilma will be well fancied after her recent second at Bishops Court, along with Jill Dennis’s Deise Gold having shown some decent place form.

In the second open maiden race, another Team Summersby entry, Banco de Logos, looks promising.

Awesome Tunes for Ed Walker’s team has been progressing in the right direction and could snatch the conditions race. My King (Joe Tickle) is a suggestion in the restricted race after his close second at GT Trethew.

Finally up is the intermediate race in which Tuff Nano under jockey Will Biddick could make the most of her mare’s weight allowance and get her head in front again.

The course offers great track-side viewing for a fabulous family day out in the country. Picnics will be brimming with plenty of food options for those wanting to eat on course.

Bar and bookies will be available, along with many trade stands. Entrance to the course is £10 car & driver, £10 per passenger to a max of £30 per car. Children under 16 free; dogs on leads welcome. The course is located near Brentor, Tavistock PL19 0JX. Full details available on website www.pointingdc or on Facebook page.