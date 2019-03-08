North Devon-based trainer saddles winner in final point-to-point meeting of the season

The last meeting of the point-to-point season provided a local North Devon trainer with a winner at the Torrington Farmers meeting held at Umberleigh, writes Donna Harris.

Chilhampton-based trainer Roy Smith only had a few miles to travel his horse Baby Sherlock to the course, and with recent heavy rain the track proved holding in places and stamina testing.

A shrewd patient ride by jockey Paul John, cruised Baby Sherlock to lead over the last fence and going onto win by three lengths in the Captain Tim Forster Memorial Restricted race.

A delighted Smith said: "He came out of David Pipes yard and was recommended by Vicky Wade."

In the opening members race, a stunning performance by Soul Kaliber under jockey Darren Edwards gave the Little Acres Racing Syndicate and trainer Dean Summersby their fifth win of the season with him. This also sealed the Gentleman's area title for Darren Edwards, who is based in Leicester.

"All credit goes to the jockey who travels down every weekend to ride for us." said Dean, whose yard is based at Lifton.

The Ladies Open race went to another Devon based trainer Les Jefford with his 10-year-old gelding Purple N' Gold another f

ormer national hunt recruit out of David Pipe's yard. Purple N'Gold clocked up his impressive fifth straight win of the season under jockey Millie Wonnacott, who has now won the area Ladies and Novice Ladies title.

She explained: "I have many people to thank and these include Tom Scudamore, who used to ride him and Jo Supple, who, due to injury, had to give up her rides on him."

The Welsh raiders were out in force, with jockey Byron Moorcroft riding two winners on the day, his first in the Men's Open when he took up the running over the final ditch to score by ten lengths on the Luke Price trained Ramble On.

The second part of the double came in the Open Maiden race when Bryon partnered the Jason Warner trainer favourite Long Mile Road, pleasing favourite backers who had stolen the day from the bookies.

Will Biddick had already secured the National Gentleman's title and had no problem in steering home the Micky Bowen trained Ruperra Tom to victory in the Intermediate race.

It took five-and-a-half hours to get to the course from their base in Fishguard, but was well worth the trip for the home-bred gelding who's owner Tim Jones had himself ridden a winner at the Umberleigh course back in 1988.