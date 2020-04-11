Advanced search

Point-to-poin from a bygone day - the 2009 meeting at Stafford Cross - picture special

PUBLISHED: 09:56 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 11 April 2020

The Stafford Cross point-to-point in 2009. Picture: SIMON HORN

Archant

A look back in time to the Stafford Cross point-to-point meeting in 2009

P2631-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. Picture by Simon Horn.P2631-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. Picture by Simon Horn.

The Covid-19 crisis has brought all manor of sporting events to a grinding halt in 2020.

Both the football and rugby seasons were cancelled with matches still to be played and their respective governing bodies came to different conclusions as to how to end their seasons.

With football, the 2019/20 season was made null and void and all results were expunged.

However, in the case of rugby, final league tables were determined by a system of ‘average points from matches played’.

P2606-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. Picture by Simon Horn.P2606-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. Picture by Simon Horn.

The 2020 point-to-point season also fell by the wayside and so we have trawled the Archant photo archives to bring you a series of pictures from a past point-to-point meeting.

In this case it is the Stafford Cross point-to-point from 2009 when our then photographer, Simon Horn, took in the action.

Have you got a sports story - or sports picture that you would like to share with us?

P2653-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. The junior riders line up with their trophies and awards. Picture by Simon Horn.P2653-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. The junior riders line up with their trophies and awards. Picture by Simon Horn.

Send reports (keeping them to around 350 words and pictures (these please, as j-pegs to a size of at least 500kb) to midweekherald.sport@archant.co.uk

P2643-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. Picture by Simon Horn.P2643-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. Picture by Simon Horn.

P2633-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. Picture by Simon Horn.P2633-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. Picture by Simon Horn.

P2621-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. Picture by Simon Horn.P2621-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. Picture by Simon Horn.

