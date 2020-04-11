Point-to-poin from a bygone day - the 2009 meeting at Stafford Cross - picture special

The Stafford Cross point-to-point in 2009. Picture: SIMON HORN Archant

A look back in time to the Stafford Cross point-to-point meeting in 2009

The Covid-19 crisis has brought all manor of sporting events to a grinding halt in 2020.

Both the football and rugby seasons were cancelled with matches still to be played and their respective governing bodies came to different conclusions as to how to end their seasons.

With football, the 2019/20 season was made null and void and all results were expunged.

However, in the case of rugby, final league tables were determined by a system of ‘average points from matches played’.

The 2020 point-to-point season also fell by the wayside and so we have trawled the Archant photo archives to bring you a series of pictures from a past point-to-point meeting.

In this case it is the Stafford Cross point-to-point from 2009 when our then photographer, Simon Horn, took in the action.

P2653-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. The junior riders line up with their trophies and awards. Picture by Simon Horn. P2653-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point. The junior riders line up with their trophies and awards. Picture by Simon Horn.

