Point-to-point action at Wadebridge on Sunday

P2665-18-09SH Stafford Cross Point to Point.; Archant

The first of three Point-to-Point horse racing fixtures to be held at the popular track located at The Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, takes place on Sunday (December 8), writes Donna Harris.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With now seven races on offer and an earlier start time of 11.30am a superb 83 entries have been received.

The opening Humfrey Small Traders-sponsored conditions races starts the day with previous course winner The Last But One entered for bloodstock trainer Tom Malone and could give young jockey Fergus Gillard a win here.

Hello George is another entry with a promising young jockey Connor Houlihan hoping he can score here for owner Nathan Vergne.

There are two divisions of the open maiden, in the first Queens Legacy for champion jockey Will Biddick could go off favourite, and Mountain Las (Sue Brown) could improve on her recent fourth at the Dunsmore meeting.

The second division looks just as hot with Merchant House(Les Jefford) I Prefer Diamonds (Robert Chanin) and Mustmeetforapint ( Dean Summersby) are among those looking progressive on previous form.

The Summersby team have the well known 12 time winner Chosen Lucky entered, this could be a tougher task with Thomas Campbell (Ed Walker) being a previous three-time Cheltenham hurdle winner among the entries.

Chosen Lucky also holds an entry in the men's open, along with The Last But One, Navanman and El Bandit. The intermediate race is just as hot with The Roestone, Cloudy Music, Goldbury and Bubble O'Clock entered. Finally up is the restricted race where Jill Dennis's Neetside could run well along with Thewinnertakeitall and recent Dunsmore winner Iusetoluvheronce.

This event always has a festive feel to it, with the large covered barn containing hot and cold food and refreshments, along with bar, bookies and a host of trade stands offering an ideal place for Christmas shopping.

The racing will be well supported by the top jockeys and trainers from around the country. The course offers excellent parking accessed through tarmac roads. Postcode PL27 7JE. Entrance is £10 per person with Children under 16 free. Dogs on leads welcome.

Check out website pointingdc and Facebook page for up to date information.