Seven-year-old gelding wins twice – at the same point-to-point meeting

Getting the money on Archant

Tom Malone’s seven-year-old gelding, The Last But One, achieved the unusual feat of winning two races at Wadebridge on Saturday, where the card also featured a double for the Dean Summersby yard, writes Granville Taylor.

This Cornish fixture had suffered from a week’s postponement due to the equine flu stoppage.

Other measures introduced by the BHA to safeguard further flu problems meant that only horses vaccinated in the last six months could run.

In consequence of this, there was a scarcity of runners at the showground.

The Last But One walked over for the Ladies’ Open partnered by Jo Supple – ironically the last but one race – before turning out immediately afterwards to beat his sole opponent King of Alcatraz for the Men’s Open prize.

This time, champion jockey Will Biddick was in the saddle, having elected to come to Wadebridge instead of a (winning) hunter chase ride at Haydock Park.

Dean Summersby, who trains on the Devon and Cornwall border near Launceston, saddled the first two winners on the card.

The progressive Chosen Lucky (Liam Harrison) was not hard pressed to take the opening Conditions race at the main expense of front running Mic’s Delight.

“Chosen Lucky has been working like a demon,” enthused the trainer, who went on to take the nine-runner Open Maiden with Cloudy Music.

This six-year-old mare just outstayed Rare Oul Times on the climb to the judge. Owned by John and Sonia Gardener, Cloudy Music was bought at Doncaster sales, but life had not all been plain sailing for her.

“I spent the night in her stable when she got cellulitis in September and it was touch and go for a while,” said Summersby.

The closest finish of the day came in the Intermediate with Ballyhowne just fending of Awesome Tunes by a neck under Tom Chanin.

Bought at Ascot sales last December by his trainer Robert Chanin, the ex-Irish gelding runs for the newly formed Stone Valley Racing Club. “He was very keen and pulled his way to the front on the top bend,” explained the rider who was partnering his third winner of the season.

A possible Chanin family double was thwarted as Alice’s Star finished runner-up to Acadian in the Restricted.

The winner had run well on this track in January and was giving a winning ride to Lee Drowne, whose partner Heidi Lewis trains the nine-year-old at the yard they share near Boscastle.

“Acadian never stops trying and is brilliant to deal with,” reported Heidi, who also takes the rides on some of the five-strong string they handle.