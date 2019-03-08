Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Super Sunday’ of point-to-point on offer at Cherrybrook

PUBLISHED: 08:50 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 05 April 2019

Getting the money on

Getting the money on

Archant

Spring is here and there can be few better ways to spend it than heading off with the family for a day out to Cherrybrook, where the local area point-to-point meeting takes place this coming Sunday (April 7), writes Donna Harris.

Eight races are on offer with a start time of 1.30pm. The popular local grey Dicky Bob has been entered in the opening Condy Mathias-sponsored members race and is sure to put on another bold show and has become a real celebrity.

The Barriers International-sponsored mixed open race will also be a good spectacle with many of the top horses and jockeys entering as it is a Cheltenham qualifier. Entries in the mixed open include the two classy mares, previous course winner here Wind Tor and recent Buckfastleigh open winner Whenharrymetsally, and also top rated geldings The Last But One and Minella Fifty.

Exeter Racecourse sponsor the intermediate race, which has attracted 15 entries. These include Buckfastleigh and Wadebridge winner Cloudy Music from team Summersby, who could be taken on by the stylish new recruit Ballyvodock trained by Gordon Chambers. Every Breakin Wave and Kernal Victor stand out in the conditions race, whilst River Myth from the Stuart Sampson team and It’s All or Nothing (Charlotte Rowe) stand out in the confined race, both having won this season. There are two divisions of the open maiden with those catching the eye in the first being Neetside and Banco de Logos.

In the second division, Could Be Better and The Winner Takes It All have shown some ability. Finally up is the Active Services-sponsored restricted race in which Minimalistic could put up another fine performance coming home in front to please his owners Susan and Edward Darke. The course offers picturesque track-side viewing with many trade stands on offer. Hot and cold food, bar and bookies are also on offer. Entrance to the course is £10 per person to a max of £30 per car load. Children under 16 free. Dogs on leads welcome. Directions are signed from A386 North of Tavistock. PL19 OLA. Check all the latest up-to-date information on www.pointingdc or on the Facebook website

Most Read

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Flybe scraps all jet flights from Exeter Airport from end of October

A Flybe plane. Picture: Theo Moye

Feniton Primary School is rated ‘excellent’

Feniton Primary School presented with a certificate of Excellence by the Archdeacon of Exeter, The Venerable Christopher Futcher.

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Most Read

Counterfeit money passed in Honiton shop

Picture: Mark Atherton

Concern mounts for missing West Dorset woman

Missing woman Julie Wright. Picture Dorset Police

Flybe scraps all jet flights from Exeter Airport from end of October

A Flybe plane. Picture: Theo Moye

Feniton Primary School is rated ‘excellent’

Feniton Primary School presented with a certificate of Excellence by the Archdeacon of Exeter, The Venerable Christopher Futcher.

End-of-life nursing service launched in Axminster

Pictured at the launch of the Axminster Hospicecare@Home service are (l to r) Mary Ashby, Ann Rhys, Geoff Pringle, Dr Phil Taylor and Dr Mark Welland. Picture: SEAN

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Allen stars as Axminster Town pass University examination with flying colours

Axminster Town and University players shake hands before the start of their Tiger Way meeting that the Tigers won 4-3. Pictuie AXMINSTER TOWN

2019 Grand National – the Westcountry entrants

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

‘Super Sunday’ of point-to-point on offer at Cherrybrook

Getting the money on

Honiton Running Club nine run the Yeovil Half Marathon

Honiton Running Club member Paula Ferris who took part in the Granite Way meeting. Picture AVR

Upsher hat-trick takes the Ottery U13 striker to 26 goals for the season

Ottery St Mary Under-13s striker Finn Upsher completes his hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Okehampton, taking his season's tally to 26 goals in the process. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists