‘Super Sunday’ of point-to-point on offer at Cherrybrook

Getting the money on Archant

Spring is here and there can be few better ways to spend it than heading off with the family for a day out to Cherrybrook, where the local area point-to-point meeting takes place this coming Sunday (April 7), writes Donna Harris.

Eight races are on offer with a start time of 1.30pm. The popular local grey Dicky Bob has been entered in the opening Condy Mathias-sponsored members race and is sure to put on another bold show and has become a real celebrity.

The Barriers International-sponsored mixed open race will also be a good spectacle with many of the top horses and jockeys entering as it is a Cheltenham qualifier. Entries in the mixed open include the two classy mares, previous course winner here Wind Tor and recent Buckfastleigh open winner Whenharrymetsally, and also top rated geldings The Last But One and Minella Fifty.

Exeter Racecourse sponsor the intermediate race, which has attracted 15 entries. These include Buckfastleigh and Wadebridge winner Cloudy Music from team Summersby, who could be taken on by the stylish new recruit Ballyvodock trained by Gordon Chambers. Every Breakin Wave and Kernal Victor stand out in the conditions race, whilst River Myth from the Stuart Sampson team and It’s All or Nothing (Charlotte Rowe) stand out in the confined race, both having won this season. There are two divisions of the open maiden with those catching the eye in the first being Neetside and Banco de Logos.

In the second division, Could Be Better and The Winner Takes It All have shown some ability. Finally up is the Active Services-sponsored restricted race in which Minimalistic could put up another fine performance coming home in front to please his owners Susan and Edward Darke. The course offers picturesque track-side viewing with many trade stands on offer. Hot and cold food, bar and bookies are also on offer. Entrance to the course is £10 per person to a max of £30 per car load. Children under 16 free. Dogs on leads welcome. Directions are signed from A386 North of Tavistock. PL19 OLA. Check all the latest up-to-date information on www.pointingdc or on the Facebook website