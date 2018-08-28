Taunton Races all set to welcome their largest crowd of the season for December meeting

Taunton Racecourse is anticipating its largest crowd of the season when it hosts the Christmas Meeting on the final Sunday of the month, writes Richard Walsh.

The seven race card on Sunday, December 30, gets underway with the first race at 12.45pm and the day has a whopping prize fund of over £84,000 on offer.

Over the years this meeting has become increasingly popular and it is now a very firm fixture in both the racing and social calendar for everyone, so the advice is be certain to arrive in plenty of time to avoid any disappointment.

First up is the Newton King Juvenile Hurdle Race, over two miles and half a furlong, which is followed half an hour later by The Darren Marshall 50th Birthday Novices’ Hurdle Race over two miles and about three furlongs.

The Setsquare Recruitment Steeple Chase (A Novices’ Limited Handicap) over two miles and seven furlongs, the longest of the day, is next to post at 1.45pm. The Invest Southwest Handicap Hurdle Race (Class 3) over two miles and about half a furlong with a prize fund of over £14k is next up.

The big race of the day and also the most valuable race, The Weatherbys General Stud Book Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle ( Class 1) over two miles and half a furlong with a massive prize pot of £20,000 goes to post at 2.45pm. This ‘listed’ race is bound to attract a lot of interest from both owners and trainers alike.

The penultimate action of the day is The Age UK Somerset Handicap Steeple Chase over about two miles 30 minutes later, before The two-for-one entry, January 9, Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle Race over two miles three furlongs brings the curtain down on proceedings at 3.45pm.

At the end of the day there will be a retiring collection on behalf of Age UK.

Punters are reminded that generous discounts of up to 20 per cent are available by booking tickets online before 10am on the day prior to racing by logging onto www.tauntonracecourse.co.uk

A courtesy coach service departs from Taunton Railway Station two hours before the off and returns from the course 30 minutes after the start of the last race.