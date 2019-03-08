Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Watch top class event riders at Pontispool Horse Trials

PUBLISHED: 10:16 31 August 2019

Action from a Pontispool meeting. Picture PHT

Action from a Pontispool meeting. Picture PHT

Archant

Entry is free for spectators to Pontispool Horse Trials, which take place at Norton Fitzwarren near Taunton at the home of Richard Mitford-Slade and Lucy Fielding-Johnson in September, writes Lucy Johnson.

Sponsored by Equestestrian Surfaces, three days of action takes place from Saturday, September 21 until September 23, and from dawn to dusk the venue will be a flurry of equine activity as riders from across the levels vie for the prizes.

Many top class riders will be in action, including 2019 European Championships team member Laura Collett and eventing legend William Fox-Pitt.

Headline sponsor for the event is Equestrian Surfaces, a long-term supporter of the venue who provide surfaces for its three acre all-weather arena and its renowned all-weather circular gallop. A spokesman said: "Equestrian Surfaces Ltd are proud for yet another year to sponsor this prestigious event at Pontispool. We work closely with Richard and his team to ensure the surfaces are always in fabulous condition and working to their optimum. We wish Pontispool huge success yet again and hope all competing have a great show."

Saturday's action includes a Mitsubishi Motors Cup Regional Final with riders hoping to qualify for next May's prestigious final held at Badminton.

Organiser Richard Mitford-Slade, who is in his 21st year of running horse trials at Pontispool said: "We are very proud of our long association with Equestrian Surfaces who provide the surface for both our outdoor arena and our all-weather gallop. For all equine enthusiasts our September Horse Trials are a great three days with a lovely friendly atmosphere and we hope people come along and watch."

Each year investment is made into the course to ensure plenty of variety and this year a home covered hollow has been developed.

Gates open at 8am every day, and as well as the chance to head out on to the cross country course, there's onsite catering and tradestands set around the showjumping arena.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Former bricklayer in Seaton wins major industry award

Lee Woodward, site manager at Bovis Homes� Pebble Beach development in Seaton. Picture: Alex Perkins Photography

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Former bricklayer in Seaton wins major industry award

Lee Woodward, site manager at Bovis Homes� Pebble Beach development in Seaton. Picture: Alex Perkins Photography

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Watch top class event riders at Pontispool Horse Trials

Action from a Pontispool meeting. Picture PHT

Speedway: Redcar 46 Somerset 38

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Calls to implement DBS checks at East Devon Council

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Bank holiday scorcher sees bumper crowds flock to Honiton Hill Rally

Honiton Hill Rally 2019. Ref mhh 35 19TI 2019 1040205. Picture: Terry Ife

Discover the glorious countryside with the Sidmouth and East Devon Walking Festival

One of the groups getting ready to set off at the festival in 2018.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists