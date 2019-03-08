Watch top class event riders at Pontispool Horse Trials

Action from a Pontispool meeting. Picture PHT Archant

Entry is free for spectators to Pontispool Horse Trials, which take place at Norton Fitzwarren near Taunton at the home of Richard Mitford-Slade and Lucy Fielding-Johnson in September, writes Lucy Johnson.

Sponsored by Equestestrian Surfaces, three days of action takes place from Saturday, September 21 until September 23, and from dawn to dusk the venue will be a flurry of equine activity as riders from across the levels vie for the prizes.

Many top class riders will be in action, including 2019 European Championships team member Laura Collett and eventing legend William Fox-Pitt.

Headline sponsor for the event is Equestrian Surfaces, a long-term supporter of the venue who provide surfaces for its three acre all-weather arena and its renowned all-weather circular gallop. A spokesman said: "Equestrian Surfaces Ltd are proud for yet another year to sponsor this prestigious event at Pontispool. We work closely with Richard and his team to ensure the surfaces are always in fabulous condition and working to their optimum. We wish Pontispool huge success yet again and hope all competing have a great show."

Saturday's action includes a Mitsubishi Motors Cup Regional Final with riders hoping to qualify for next May's prestigious final held at Badminton.

Organiser Richard Mitford-Slade, who is in his 21st year of running horse trials at Pontispool said: "We are very proud of our long association with Equestrian Surfaces who provide the surface for both our outdoor arena and our all-weather gallop. For all equine enthusiasts our September Horse Trials are a great three days with a lovely friendly atmosphere and we hope people come along and watch."

Each year investment is made into the course to ensure plenty of variety and this year a home covered hollow has been developed.

Gates open at 8am every day, and as well as the chance to head out on to the cross country course, there's onsite catering and tradestands set around the showjumping arena.