'Every cloud has a silver lining' - the loneliness of the golf course

The Axe Cliff Golf Course third greem. Picture:THE REVEREND KAREN CURNOCK Archant

I know all the Seniors are missing their golf so this article has as it’s leading picture a shot taken from the third green at Axe Cliff, writes Dave Bruce.

The third green is, of course, just a few feet away from the left of the bunkers.

These bunkers are well known and every Senior has visited them more than once or twice with their third shot although there maybe one or two who can reach the green in two and I could count them on one hand!

Look at that wonderful sky. On the top of the hill, again left of mini forest (three trees) lies the fourth green which is a bit easier to reach in two. Once you get to the forest and turn around to look over the third green you have a wonderful view of Axe Valley, the Wetlands and the River Axe.

So, I have named the difficult par four, third hole, ‘the Valley Hole’ and the fourth, ‘the Forest Hole’. The picture was taken just last week in complete isolation and peace when the curse was closed. It was taken by the Reverend Karen Curnock, out exercising.

We are now advised that golf is still considered safe to play provided all the official guidelines are observed and is treated as a healthy exercise, but buggies can only be used by one person and will be cleaned, when returned, by the one member of staff present who can serve drinks, not food, to be drunk outside.

The most important rule will be the two-metre separation and no more than two to play at a time. Many members are helping the club by paying their subs early now and that is certainly much appreciated.