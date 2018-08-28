Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exeter Falcons hosting ‘An Evening with Gary Havelock’ in late January

PUBLISHED: 13:38 18 December 2018

The Exeter Falcons speedway poster showing the 'Night with Gary Havelock' set for the end of january. Picture EXETER FALCONS 2105 LTD

The Exeter Falcons speedway poster showing the 'Night with Gary Havelock' set for the end of january. Picture EXETER FALCONS 2105 LTD

Archant

Exeter Falcons are holding a special event towards the end of January and anyone perhaps looking for a last-minute festive gift for a speedway fan could do a lot worse than purchase an advanced sales ticket for the event.

It’s ‘An evening with the 1992 Speedway World Champion Gary Havelock’ and it takes place at the St Thomas Social Club in Cowick Street, Exeter (EX4 1HW) on Monday, January 28, with a 7.30pm start.

Robert Doran of Exeter Falcons 2015 Ltd says: “It ought to be a great evening. I am sure that Gary [Havelock] has many a speedway tale to tell.”

Tickets for the event cost £10 and can be collected from Highfield Coachworks, Exmouth or indeed, once purchased, they can be delivered to Exmouth addresses. For more information, contact Lisa Spencer via email at exeterfalcons2015ltd@hotmail.com or call on 07743 999710

Find out more about the Exeter Falcons 2015 Ltd at www.exeterspeedway.co.uk

Most Read

Axminster hammer attacker found guilty

Steven McMahon, aged 35. Picture: D&C Police

Honiton’s Combe Garden Centre submits plans for new on-site eatery

Combe Garden Centre opened at the weekend. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axe Vale Show gives £30k to local groups

smAward Winners with the big cheque. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Festive Fun - A 60 question football and general sports quiz

Sports quiz

Seaton home now has three centenarians

Walter Foxwell with his 100th birthday cake. Picture DOVE COURT

Most Read

Managers sacked and contracts closed as council probes millions in overspent cash

The depot in Bridge Road where the repairs and maintenance service is based. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa

Revealed: The best and worst primary schools in Newham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Rapper J Hus is jailed for carrying a knife outside Westfield Stratford City

J Hus, who has six convictions for 10 offences, has been jailed today. Pic: Met Police

Schoolboy who fled war-torn country 11 years ago wins a place at Eton

Maheraj Ahmed with Cumberland School executive Simon Elliott and headteacher Gillian Dineen. Pic: Mark Soanes.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Candles on the Cobb cash for Lyme youth groups

Some 5,000 candles lit up Lyme's historic Cobb harbour. Picture: BEN KAPUR

Is local league football set to change for better – or worse?

Whimple’s Cameron Kidd targets a bright cricketing future

Whimple CCs Cameron Kidd receives the Tolchards Devon Cricket League Young Player of the Year award from league chairman Nick Rogers. Pitcure DEVON CRICKET LEAGUE

Honiton players, officials and supporters make fruitless – and frustrating – trip to Torquay

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Exeter Falcons hosting ‘An Evening with Gary Havelock’ in late January

The Exeter Falcons speedway poster showing the 'Night with Gary Havelock' set for the end of january. Picture EXETER FALCONS 2105 LTD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists