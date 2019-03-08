Exeter Racecourse all set to support armed forces on another ‘Super Sunday’

Exeter Racecourse is offering armed forces personnel, both serving and retired, the chance to come racing for just £5 each if they pre-book tickets for Sunday, March 24, when the track will be bursting with free entertainment for all the family alongside a seven race card, writes Lucy Johnson.

The racecourse and Exeter-based Six Rifles Regiment have combined forces to create an action packed day that will also be a fundraiser for the army’s national charity, the Army Benevolent Fund, with £1 of every discounted ticket sold donated to the cause.

Six Rifles will showcase some of thier key equipment and capabilities, providing an interactive display involving the impressive Warrior Armoured Fighting Vehicle and a capability stand. There will also be a climbing wall, camouflage face painting and the Salamanca Band and Bugles will play before racing to give a taste of the regiment’s unique history and traditions.

For male racegoers there’s a chance to win prizes in the best dressed competition, including a ‘money can’t buy’ invite for two to the Wyvern Barracks Ceremonial Dinner, a Lexus RC F SPORT 24 hour experience, £250 Slaters menswear voucher, an overnight stay at the Hartnoll Hotel and a meal for two at the Pig at Combe.

The Rifles, on behalf of the army in the South West, has its head quarters at Wyvern Barracks, Exeter and is looking to build closer links with civic and business organisations across the region.

The racecourse’s general manager Jack Parkinson said: “With this in mind, a collaboration with the racecourse works perfectly and we are absolutely thrilled to be supporting Six Rifles and the armed forces.

“With the superb Salamanca Band here for the day, and so much additional entertainment for our racegoers to enjoy, we hope we’ll really be able to showcase the invaluable work of the armed forces while creating a raceday to remember and raising plenty of money for the Army Benevolent Fund.”

A spokesman from Six Rifles added: “The Rifles is the army’s largest infantry regiment, with five regular and three reserve units, and we’re looking forward to showcasing a wide range of roles and capabilities at Exeter Racecourse on what looks certain to be a great day out for all the family.”

Entry for Under-18s is free.

The £5 offer is for pre-booked tickets only, with the code obtained by emailing exeterarmedforcesraceday@gmail.com. Identification will be required.