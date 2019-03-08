Advanced search

Exeter Racecourse galloping back into action with October start

PUBLISHED: 12:47 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 20 August 2019

Exeter Races are back in early October. Picture: EXTER RACECOURSE

Exeter Races are back in early October. Picture: EXTER RACECOURSE

Archant

Exeter Racecourse gallops back into action on Thursday, October 10 with the return of jump racing which coincides with 250 years of racing on the Devon track, writes Lucy Johnson.

Unrivalled for its sense of camaraderie during the autumn and winter months, there's nothing to beat racing on Haldon Hill, whether you're new to the sport, attending on your own, or enjoying a day out with colleagues.

Brave jockeys, ebullient trainers, hopeful owners, and hundreds race goers will ensure an electric atmosphere as all eyes turn to the beloved horses who will be spring-heeled, eager and gleaming as they gallop and jump around Exeter's famous track.

Old favourites will be back in action, and young novices will race too, all cheered on by their adoring fans.

For those who love the big occasion, dining in the Desert Orchid Restaurant is the ultimate raceday experience with unrivalled views across the course coupled with delicious food prepared by Jockey Club catering chefs.

Advance tickets (by September 11) are just £10 each while a choice of two Raceday Essentials packages will equip you with everything you need to enjoy a great day out including entry tickets, drink and food vouchers and a race card. Head up to Haldon Hill, place your bets and cheer to your heart's content, for the return of one of Devon's greatest winter past times. Gates open at 12.20pm.

For more information on all things Exeter Racecourse visit www.exeter-racecourse.co.uk

