Exeter Races ‘for a fiver’ this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:39 17 January 2019

Action from Exeter Racecourse. Picture EXETER RACECOURSE

Action from Exeter Racecourse. Picture EXETER RACECOURSE

Archant

With sport shifting up a gear – think Spring Festivals, Six Nations and FA Cup rounds – Exeter Racecourse is giving all those with a love of the big occasion the chance to come racing this Sunday for just £5 per person, writes Lucy Johnson.

It’s a one-off offer to enjoy some Sunday sport with all the family – under 18s race free – and general manager Jack Parkinson reckons the racecourse will be buzzing.

He said: “It’s that time of year when everything ramps up a gear in racing as the festivals – Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown, are just a few weeks away. Racing starts to take centre stage and there’s a real buzz.

“January can also be quite a gloomy month whether there are bills to pay, tax returns to file or New Year resolutions to keep!

“Whatever people’s circumstances, racing is a great way to enjoy some good old-fashioned camaraderie and we are hopeful that people will come along and join us because there’s always a smile and a great atmosphere on Haldon Hill.”

Seven races make up the card, beginning at 1.10pm with the Dawlish Novices’ Chase run over three miles.

Some classy horses are sure to be in the line-up, with the racecourse widely regarded as the perfect place to begin young chasing careers.

Defi Du Seuil, Lil Rockerfeller and White Moon have all won at the course this season and could line up at Cheltenham in March.

Exeter’s £5 ticket offer is for pre-booked Grandstand and Paddock tickets only.

Tickets can be booked at www.exeter-racecourse.co.uk, where information is also available about the free bus service that runs from Exeter St Davids and Exeter Bus and Coach Station to and from the course.

