Extra pebbles for Seaton Parkrunners

Running Archant

Seaton Parkrun needed to follow an amended route on Saturday because of the drainage works on West Walk, meaning the 5k route included more pebble beach than usual, starting on the pebbles adjacent to Axe Yacht Club, writes Carol Austin.

Despite this, there was another big turnout of 232, who all ran, jogged or walked the 5k.

The first finisher was Axe Valley Runner Simon Dimmock in 18:08. First female AVR and third woman to finish was Eleanor Wood in 22:23, who also recorded the best age graded result of 87.94 per cent.

AVR Andrew West ran a new PB of 22:17. All the results can be found here: http://www.parkrun.org.uk/seaton/results/latestresults/