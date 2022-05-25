Fab Feniton win first five

Feniton Bowling Club started the new season by emphatically winning their first five home mixed friendlies.

Firstly, they defeated Seaton by 87-45, the winning rinks were T Cox, G O’Hara, A Murdoch and A Kury 30-11, D Sanders, D Bowden, D Downs and Paul Bright 24-11 and Jan Holmes, R Cooke, J Livings and G Phillips 22-7.

Then, they narrowly defeated Portishead RBL by 74-69, the winning rinks were A Murdoch, A Coyne, P Bright and John Holmes 26-20, J-Q Navarro, R Hoffman, V Murdoch and M Whitcombe 17-14 and C Jacob, D Downs, D Conbeer and D Coyne 16-15.

They were victorious against South Molton by 75-48, the winning rinks were A Murdoch, J Hoffman and John Holmes 25-12, V Murdoch, R Hoffman and R Cooke 21-11 and Jan Holmes, C Jacob and K Lovering 17-13 with the fourth rink tied at 12-12.

This was followed by another narrow win against tourists Westlecot by 93-87, the winning rinks were R Lovering, JQ Navarro, L Ley and D Coyne 20-12, D Bowden, P Eels and C Jacob 15-10 G Phillips, A Coyne, P Bright and B Singleton 18-14 and D Conbeer, R Crowe-Swords, J Livings and R Clarke 19-18.

They also overcame Heavitree by 78-58, the winning rinks were John Holmes, D Sanders, A Murdoch and B Singleton 28-9, J Hoffman, J Livings Jan Holmes and C Jacob 19-13 and T Cox, R Hoffman, P Bright and D Phillips 20-19.

This was followed by a win away at Lyme Regis by 85-72, the winning rinks were G Phillips, A Coyne, K Lovering R Cooke 30-18 and R Lovering, B Singleton, C Jacob and D Phillips 21-18.

Finally, they recorded another victory away to Chardstock by 61-51, the winning rinks were D Bowden, P Bright and A Murdoch 26-14 and A.N.Other, A Coyne and R Hoffman 212-17

It was a disappointing start for both teams in the over 60s men’s triples league. The Hawks losing on both rinks to Budleigh Salterton by 23-41 and the Eagles gaining two points in a loss away to Wellington Lions by 28-37, the winning rink was J Q Navarro, L Ley and R Clarke 17-16.

However, the Hawks won their second match of the season, defeating Sidmouth by 31-22, the winning rink was P Eeels, A Murdoch and P Bright 20-6 The Eagles managed a single point for a tied match

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN PLAYING BOWLS?

If so, why not join us at Feniton Bowling Club. New members will be most welcome and will be able to receive coaching from one of our qualified coaches.

There are roll up sessions for new members every Friday Night, starting at 6 pm. There is also a Bowls Open Day on Sunday, May 28 from 2pm. Everyone welcome

For more details and membership forms, please contact the Club Secretary Chris Jacob on 01404 851594.