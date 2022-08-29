Fantastic weekend of Peninsula League entertainment

On a weekend largely dominated by FA Vase commitments, Ivybridge Town maintained their 100% record at the top of the South West Peninsula League East Division with a 7-2 thumping of Torrington.

The Ivies leapfrogged Axminster Town, who are just two points behind the leaders following their incredible 5-4 win over Sidmouth Town on Friday night. Labelled El Jurrasico by local fans, it was a brilliant game of football and a wonderful advert for the Peninsula League.

Tom Bray opened the scoring for Sidmouth but the Tigers hit back through Jamie Price. Back to Sidmouth, and Ashley Hudd restored the lead with a 25-yard stunner. Axminster replied with a worldie of their own, scored by Josh Wadham and Craig Veal then gave the hosts a half-time lead.

Jamie Short increased the Axminster advantage but a Danny Pym penalty made it 4-3. Veal struck again to restore the two-goal cushion but there was still time for Oscar Walsh to set up a dramatic finish to a fabulous game.

The other Friday evening game saw Torridgeside lose 2-0 at home to Teignmouth, while the players from Holsworthy and Honiton dished out their own weekend cracker.

A delightful free-kick from Lewis Couch opened the scoring for Honiton but Morgan Cullen quickly replied for the hosts. The second half turned into a festival of football entertainment, starting with another from Cullen to edge Holsworthy in front.

When Cullen completed his hat-trick with 15 minutes remaining, the points looked to be secured but Honiton instead came roaring back. Couch converted a penalty on 82 minutes and he then completed his hat-trick to make it 3-3.

Substitute Andy Isaac took the final glory for Honiton, winning the game with a sensational strike into the top corner.

The FA Vase also provided some cheery news for Devon clubs. Barnstaple thumped Godolphin 10-0, Cullompton Rangers secured a fine 1-0 win at Wadebridge Town and Crediton United twice came from behind at Cheddar to triumph 4-2.

Crediton will travel to Sidmouth in the next round, Barnstaple host Axminster, Cullompton are away to Callington and Torrington make the trip to Elburton Villa.

Ball in the net at Holsworthy - Credit: © Symo Photography

Peninsula football at its best - Credit: © Symo Photography

Honiton win at Holsworthy - Credit: © Symo Photography



