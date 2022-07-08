Father and son battle it out for the Club Championship trophy

The Club Championship at Lyme Regis Golf Club was held with 67 entrants and the conditions were testing, with very high winds and fast greens at 11.2 on the stimp meter.

The best Gross Scores in the top three places were: 1st Steven Mudford 78 + 75 = 153 (Winning the play-off on 6th extra hole), 2nd Zac Mudford 77 + 76 = 153, 3rd James Newcombe 77 + 76 = 153.

This resulted in a three-way play off over four holes (1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th). After these initial holes Newcombe was one over par with the two Mudfords on level par. Zac and Steve then battled out a sudden death playoff which saw no paternal forgiveness and eventually Steve (father of Zac) won on the second extra hole.

The handicap prize and the winner of the Wellings Trophy was Tristan Wakeley with a nett score of 142.

Congratulations to both Steve and Tristan!