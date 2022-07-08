News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > Sport

Father and son battle it out for the Club Championship trophy

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 9:45 AM July 8, 2022
Winners - Tristan Wakeley (handicap) and Steve Mudford (scratch)

Winners - Tristan Wakeley (handicap) and Steve Mudford (scratch) - Credit: LRGC

The Club Championship at Lyme Regis Golf Club was held with 67 entrants and the conditions were testing, with very high winds and fast greens at 11.2 on the stimp meter. 

The best Gross Scores in the top three places were: 1st Steven Mudford 78 + 75 = 153 (Winning the play-off on 6th extra hole), 2nd Zac Mudford 77 + 76 = 153, 3rd James Newcombe 77 + 76 = 153. 

This resulted in a three-way play off over four holes (1st, 2nd, 8th and 9th). After these initial holes Newcombe was one over par with the two Mudfords on level par. Zac and Steve then battled out a sudden death playoff which saw no paternal forgiveness and eventually Steve (father of Zac) won on the second extra hole. 

The handicap prize and the winner of the Wellings Trophy was Tristan Wakeley with a nett score of 142. 

Congratulations to both Steve and Tristan! 

Golf
Lyme Regis News

Don't Miss

east devon

'Graffiti vandals' target Honiton skate park

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Leroy Venn and Daniel Tavender

Non-League Football

New management team in place for the Honiton Hippos

Tim Herbert

person
Frankie Mortimore was jailed for 26 months at Exeter Crown Court

Bestiality video found on jailed drug dealer's phone

Paul Jones

person
The body was found by police divers

Woman seriously injured after motorway bridge fall

Paul Jones

person