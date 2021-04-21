Brilliant Fenny progress in the Devon Premier Cup

Published: 12:00 AM April 21, 2021

Feniton produced an outstanding display to defeat higher-ranked opposition in the Devon Premier Cup at Acland Park.

Okehampton Argyle from the Devon Football League were the visitors and a side that had suffered just one defeat before the season was curtailed in January.

Despite the impressive credentials of their visitors and conceding the first goal on 10 minutes, Fenny fought back in brilliant fashion to earn a last-16 trip to Topsham Town, another side from the league above.

“The players absolutely worked their socks off and ran through brick walls for each other,” Feniton manager James Hiscox told the club website.

“To a man, we were outstanding, showed real togetherness and team spirit to pick up a big confidence-boosting win.

“We showed we are more than ready to make a step up to the league above.”

The glorious outcome displayed early signs with a bright start from Fenny but they were then rocked by an Argyle opener.

The response was something special.

Fenny were a constant threat from set-pieces and the visitors finally buckled on 22 minutes, when a Morgan Pearce corner went directly into the net for a somewhat bizarre equaliser.

Josh Mclean produced a fine save to keep Fenny level and Pearce was soon back up to his previous tricks, supplying the free-kick for Pete Dyer to head his side in front.

Feniton retained their narrow lead into half-time and Argyle’s discipline had gone by the hour, with Ben Bickle and Luke Alden dismissed to leave the visitors plugging away with nine men.

A third from Charlie Selley confirmed the Feniton victory early in the second half and a tremendous performance from the men in blue.

While there was a defeat for the Feniton reserves at Ottery St Mary in the Devon and Exeter League, youngsters Ben Fisher and Caleb Nicholas showed the future is bright for the club, as the Under-16 duo shared man of the match plaudits.

The Feniton first-team next welcome Dawlish United in the league on Saturday, while the second-team have a home game against East Budleigh on Wednesday night.