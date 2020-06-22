Feniton bowlers back onto the green – albeit observing strict social distancing rules
PUBLISHED: 08:50 22 June 2020
Feniton Bowls Club is once again ‘open for business’, albeit under very different conditions than the bowlers are normally used to, writes Roger Smith.
With the coronavirus pandemic restrictions being eased in recent weeks the club is able to offer ‘Roll Up’facilities for two to four members at a time – as long as the social distancing criteria are maintained.
Members wishing to book a rink are asked to contact Mike Whitcombe on 07713 540218.
The club are also now able to once again offer free coaching to potential new members.
Anyone interested should contact Ian Veitch on 01404 41596
