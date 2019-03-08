Advanced search

Feniton bowlers celebrate another wonderful season

PUBLISHED: 08:46 18 November 2019

Feniton Bowls Club's Mixed Pairs winners Di and Bill Bowden with club captain Graham Phillips.

Feniton Bowls Club's Mixed Pairs winners Di and Bill Bowden with club captain Graham Phillips. Picture: FENITON BOWLS CLUB

Feniton Bowling Club held its Annual Dinner and Presentation Evening at the Tumbling Weir Restaurant, Ottery St Mary, writes Roger Smith.

Feniton Bowls Club's Founders Shield winner Vanessa Murdoch with club captain Graham Phillips.

The club enjoyed a successful season with the men's team finishing third in the Section Three County Trophy competition and the mixed team finished third in the East of Exe League.

The three men's teams playing in the Exeter & District Over-60s League maintained their league position with the Falcons narrowly missing out on promotion.

The presentations for the club competitions were made by club captain Graham Phillips.

In terms of the trophy presentations; the Club Singles title went to Dave Down with the runner-up being Don Coyne while the men's singles trophy went to Tony Kury with Chris Jacob receiving the runners-up trophy.

Feniton Bowls Club's men's singles title winner Dave Down with club captain Graham Phillips.

Vanessa Murdoch received the ladies' singles trophy with Di Phillips the runner-up.

The trophy for winning the men's handicap went to Dave Sanders with Chris Jacob taking home the runners-up trophy.

The men's two-wood was won by B Singleton with Chris Jacob taking another runners-up award and the ladies two-wood winners' trophy went to Di Bowden with Judy Smith the runner-up.

Dave Sanders returned to collect the three-bowl singles award with Arthur Murdoch the runner-up and Graham Phillips and Dave Down were presented with the Club pair's award after their win over runners-up Bill Bowden and Don Coyne.

Feniton Bowls Club's ladies singles trophy winner Vanessa Murdoch with club captain Graham Phillips.

The three-bowl pair's trophy was presented to Lindsey Howell and Tony Kury with the runners-up trophies going to Vanessa Murdoch and Dave Down.

The Husband & Wife winning trophy went to Dave and Cara Sanders with the runners-up being Richard and Glenys North and the Sir John Acland trophy was presented to Vanessa Murdoch with the runners-up award going to Angela Murdoch.

Last, but certainly not least, the Founders Shield was presented to Bill Bowden with Arthur Murdoch receiving the runners-up trophy.

Feniton Bowls Club's men's handicap winner Dave Sanders with Feniton club captain Graham Phillips.

Feniton Bowls Club's men's singles trophy winner Tony Kury with club captain Graham Phillips.

Feniton Bowls Club's Husband & Wife trophy winners Cara and Dave Sanders with Feniton club captain Graham Phillips.

