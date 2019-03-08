Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Feniton bowlers endure mixed bag of results

PUBLISHED: 08:13 05 June 2019

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Archant

The past week was certainly one that produced a mixed bag of results for the club, writes Roger Smith.

In their first County Trophy match of the season, the men's team had a convincing 88-62 away win at local rivals Honiton.

The winning rinks were P Eells, M Whitcombe, C Jacob and S Howell, 24-13; C Tyler, R Lovering, D Coyne and I Veitch, 22-14; B Singleton, G O'Hara, J Skinner and A Kury, 21-19.

However, they lost later in the week in the first round of the Foxlands competition, going down 44-29 to Phear Park.

In the Exeter and District men's Over-60s Triples League, Feniton Hawks lost 43-24 away at Marina. However, in the same competition, the Falcons were 34-31 home winners over Phear Park with a winning rink of C Maynard, L Ley and R Clarke, 20-14.

The Falcons then lost 36-27 at home to Uffculme C, this despite a 21-14 win for the rink of C Tyler, G O'Hara and F Brooks 21-14.

Feniton lades registered their first success of their Over-50s Triples League Division One campaign thanks to a 35-32 win at Seaton Red where the successful rink was the one of G Blackmore, D Bowden and D Phillips, 20-13.

The mixed team enjoyed a good 71-47 win at Axminster where the winning rinks were: A Smith, D Downs and R North, 25-9; L Crook, A Murdoch and S Kury, 19-10 and P Bright, A Morgan and A Kury,

However, they then went down to a single shot defeat, losing 78-77 at Ilminster with the lone winning rink being the one of B Singleton, B Jacob, S Kury and S Howell, 33-14.

Most Read

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Royal recognition for Honiton community group

Members of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Committee. Picture HDAA

Eleanor Wood leads AVR members home at Crewkerne 10k

AVR members at the Crewkerne 10k. Picture AVR

Most Read

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Smokers littering Axminster with cigarette butts

The discarded cigarette butts collected from the streets of Axminster. Picture Rebecca Green

Feniton man suffers life threatening burns

Royal recognition for Honiton community group

Members of the Honiton Dementia Action Alliance Committee. Picture HDAA

Eleanor Wood leads AVR members home at Crewkerne 10k

AVR members at the Crewkerne 10k. Picture AVR

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton to honour the D Day heroes

D Day wreath. Picture RBL

Cranbrook boss ‘excited’ about next season

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Lyme Regis ladies impress in league win over Sherborne

Bowls ona green mid-season. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Quinquennial for Honiton Golf Club

Golf club and ball

Feniton bowlers endure mixed bag of results

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists