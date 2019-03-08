Feniton bowlers endure mixed bag of results

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

The past week was certainly one that produced a mixed bag of results for the club, writes Roger Smith.

In their first County Trophy match of the season, the men's team had a convincing 88-62 away win at local rivals Honiton.

The winning rinks were P Eells, M Whitcombe, C Jacob and S Howell, 24-13; C Tyler, R Lovering, D Coyne and I Veitch, 22-14; B Singleton, G O'Hara, J Skinner and A Kury, 21-19.

However, they lost later in the week in the first round of the Foxlands competition, going down 44-29 to Phear Park.

In the Exeter and District men's Over-60s Triples League, Feniton Hawks lost 43-24 away at Marina. However, in the same competition, the Falcons were 34-31 home winners over Phear Park with a winning rink of C Maynard, L Ley and R Clarke, 20-14.

The Falcons then lost 36-27 at home to Uffculme C, this despite a 21-14 win for the rink of C Tyler, G O'Hara and F Brooks 21-14.

Feniton lades registered their first success of their Over-50s Triples League Division One campaign thanks to a 35-32 win at Seaton Red where the successful rink was the one of G Blackmore, D Bowden and D Phillips, 20-13.

The mixed team enjoyed a good 71-47 win at Axminster where the winning rinks were: A Smith, D Downs and R North, 25-9; L Crook, A Murdoch and S Kury, 19-10 and P Bright, A Morgan and A Kury,

However, they then went down to a single shot defeat, losing 78-77 at Ilminster with the lone winning rink being the one of B Singleton, B Jacob, S Kury and S Howell, 33-14.