Feniton bowlers snatch County Trophy defeat 'from the jaws of victory'

PUBLISHED: 19:41 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:41 24 July 2019

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

Feniton's men, playing in the County Trophy competition, managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against local rivals Ottery St Mary, writes Roger Smith.

Feniton were comfortably ahead at the halfway stage, but somehow contrived to lose the fixture 82 shots to 76.

The winning rinks for Feniton were: G Phillips, M Whitcombe, J Skinner and R Clarke, 22-15 and P Eels, R Cooke, T Chapman and S Howell, 24-17.

In the men's Over-60s Triples League, Feniton Hawks lost away to Culm Vale A, beaten by 25 shots to 42,

There was better news for the Eagles though as they defeated Axminster 42-22. The winning rinks were C Maynard, L Ley and R Clarke, 20-9 and A Morgan, D Conbeer and D Coyne, 22-13. There was also success for the Falcons who enjoyed a 48-23 win over Sidmouth D.

The winning rinks were T Chapman, B Singleton and F Brooks, 23-9 and C Tyler, G O'Hara and C Jacob, 25-14.

The mixed team had a good win in the East of Exe League, defeating Tiverton Borough by 77 shots to 59.

The winning rinks were A Murdoch, T Cox, L Howell and I Veitch, 30-12 and D Bowden, L Ley, B Singleton and C Jacob, 78-11.

Most Read

Axminster town centre funding bid rejected

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Axminster teenager to join 'march of the dead'

Fred Bennett (front right) with fellow air cadets during the International Four Day Marches event at Nijmegen, Netherlands. Picture Air Cadets

Axminster carer tried to steal hundreds from dementia patient, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

FOOD REVIEW: We eat the king of all sandwiches at the Yellow Deli, Honiton

The Yellow Deli in Honiton. Ref mhh 29 19TI 8286. Picture: Terry Ife

Axminster homes plan approved despite child safety fears

Plans fro 10 homes have been given the go ahead on land next to Axminster Co-op. Picture Chris Carson

