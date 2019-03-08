Feniton bowlers snatch County Trophy defeat 'from the jaws of victory'

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Feniton's men, playing in the County Trophy competition, managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory against local rivals Ottery St Mary, writes Roger Smith.

Feniton were comfortably ahead at the halfway stage, but somehow contrived to lose the fixture 82 shots to 76.

The winning rinks for Feniton were: G Phillips, M Whitcombe, J Skinner and R Clarke, 22-15 and P Eels, R Cooke, T Chapman and S Howell, 24-17.

In the men's Over-60s Triples League, Feniton Hawks lost away to Culm Vale A, beaten by 25 shots to 42,

There was better news for the Eagles though as they defeated Axminster 42-22. The winning rinks were C Maynard, L Ley and R Clarke, 20-9 and A Morgan, D Conbeer and D Coyne, 22-13. There was also success for the Falcons who enjoyed a 48-23 win over Sidmouth D.

The winning rinks were T Chapman, B Singleton and F Brooks, 23-9 and C Tyler, G O'Hara and C Jacob, 25-14.

The mixed team had a good win in the East of Exe League, defeating Tiverton Borough by 77 shots to 59.

The winning rinks were A Murdoch, T Cox, L Howell and I Veitch, 30-12 and D Bowden, L Ley, B Singleton and C Jacob, 78-11.