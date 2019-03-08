Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Feniton bowlers suffer mixed fortunes

PUBLISHED: 12:53 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 08 August 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

There were mixed fortunes for Feniton bowlers over the past week, writes Roger Smith.

In the County Trophy competition the men's team lost to table-topping Madeira, going down by 87 shots to 67.

There was one rink success for Feniton with a 30-15 win for A Murdoch, T Chapman, C Jacob and K Lovering.

The men were swiftly back in action for their second County Trophy engagement of the week with a home match against Seaton that proved to be a thrilling encounter, one won by Feniton with a single shot between the teams at the end of the contest.

In an overall 78-77 success were rink wins for P Bright, G O'Hara, R Cooke and C Jacob, 33-15, and C Tyler, P Eels, D Coyne and J Skinner, 28-23.

The men's teams were in Exeter & District Over-60s Triples League action and the Hawks lost by a margin of just three shots in a meeting with Marina A, going down 34-31.

The Eagles defeated Phear Park A, 39-30 with a 19-8 rink win for A Morgan, D Conbeer and D Coyne.

The Falcons lost narrowly away at Uffculme C where they were beaten 37-34.

They did have a winning rink in Mid Devon with P Eels, B Singleton and T Chapman enjoying a 15-11 victory.

The ladies lost their Over-50s League match against Seaton Red, having to concede the match due to an injured player.

However, the other rink of V Murdoch, A Coyne and J Smith won 22-18. They also lost 43-27 in a re-arranged match against Crediton Yellow.

The mixed team's fortunes improved with a good 89-61 win against visiting Bridport with rink wins for; P Bright, M Evans, J Smith and S Howell, 27-12, B Jacob, R Smith, L Ley and D Conbeer, 23-12 and E Ward, B Bowden, A Morgan and C Jacob, 23-16.

This was followed by more success as visiting Branksome were beaten 101-97.

In this match there were rink wins for; G Blackmore, B Bowden, P Bright and D Coyne, 27-11, T Cox, A Murdoch, R Veitch and C Jacob, 19-14 and B Singleton, A Ward, S Kury and I Veitch, 23-20.

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Most Read

Safety measures planned for lethal stretch of A35

The scene on the A35 near Kilmington where a Tesco lorry driver died in April. Picture LDRS

Fly infestation causes misery for residents of East Devon village

The amount of flies swatted by a Feniton resident in their home between 8am and 9am. Picture: contributed

Rocks thrown through window of Lyme family home

Police.

Honiton Gate to Plate is POSTPONED amid storm warnings for Devon

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited Honiton last year. Picture: Callum Lawton

These East Devon roads could have new restrictions enforced

Roads across East Devon could have new roads rules implemented. Picture: Google/Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Melplash Show promises to be ‘bigger and better’

Freestyle motocross rider Jamie Squibb and his team in action. Picture MAS

Feniton bowlers suffer mixed fortunes

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

Seaton bowlers suffer an ‘up and down’ week

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Axminster Town ‘in great shape’ ahead of season’s opener at Sidmouth

Tony Pinder in action for Axminster Town during the pre-season friendly against Bridport at Tiger Way. Picture STEVEN WAKELEY PHOTOGRAPHY.

Honiton Seniors Longhurst Cup success for trio

Members of the Honiton Tuesday Mixed group enjoying lunch at the club. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists