Feniton bowlers suffer mixed fortunes

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There were mixed fortunes for Feniton bowlers over the past week, writes Roger Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the County Trophy competition the men's team lost to table-topping Madeira, going down by 87 shots to 67.

There was one rink success for Feniton with a 30-15 win for A Murdoch, T Chapman, C Jacob and K Lovering.

The men were swiftly back in action for their second County Trophy engagement of the week with a home match against Seaton that proved to be a thrilling encounter, one won by Feniton with a single shot between the teams at the end of the contest.

In an overall 78-77 success were rink wins for P Bright, G O'Hara, R Cooke and C Jacob, 33-15, and C Tyler, P Eels, D Coyne and J Skinner, 28-23.

The men's teams were in Exeter & District Over-60s Triples League action and the Hawks lost by a margin of just three shots in a meeting with Marina A, going down 34-31.

The Eagles defeated Phear Park A, 39-30 with a 19-8 rink win for A Morgan, D Conbeer and D Coyne.

The Falcons lost narrowly away at Uffculme C where they were beaten 37-34.

They did have a winning rink in Mid Devon with P Eels, B Singleton and T Chapman enjoying a 15-11 victory.

The ladies lost their Over-50s League match against Seaton Red, having to concede the match due to an injured player.

However, the other rink of V Murdoch, A Coyne and J Smith won 22-18. They also lost 43-27 in a re-arranged match against Crediton Yellow.

The mixed team's fortunes improved with a good 89-61 win against visiting Bridport with rink wins for; P Bright, M Evans, J Smith and S Howell, 27-12, B Jacob, R Smith, L Ley and D Conbeer, 23-12 and E Ward, B Bowden, A Morgan and C Jacob, 23-16.

This was followed by more success as visiting Branksome were beaten 101-97.

In this match there were rink wins for; G Blackmore, B Bowden, P Bright and D Coyne, 27-11, T Cox, A Murdoch, R Veitch and C Jacob, 19-14 and B Singleton, A Ward, S Kury and I Veitch, 23-20.