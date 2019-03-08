Advanced search

Feniton Bowls Club all set for Open Day this Sunday

PUBLISHED: 19:37 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:37 24 April 2019

Feniton Bowls Club launched a new outdoor season on Easter Sunday, writes Roger Smith.

On what was a lovely warm and sunny afternoon, club president Don Coyne sent the traditional first wood down the green to officially get 'things underway' for the new term.

There were over 40 members present to take part in what was a most enjoyable afternoon and the annual 'spider' competition was won by Les Ley.

This coming Sunday (April 28), Feniton Bowls Club is hosting a 'Bowls 4 Fun Day' event. It all gets underway from 2pm and the club hope as many folk as possible will get along to see just what the sport of bowls can offer them. There will be qualified coaches in attendance and teas and coffees will be available. All comers, including families, will be made most welcome.

The Bowls Club can be found behind the Village Hall car park in Old Feniton.

For more information on the day and indeed all things Feniton Bowls Club, call secretary Les Ley on 01404 851463.

