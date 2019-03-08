Advanced search

Feniton Bowls Club Finals Weekend - Mother beats daughter in final of the Sir John Acland Trophy

PUBLISHED: 15:05 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 18 September 2019

Sir John Acland Finalists Vanessa Murdoch & Angela Murdoch. Picture: Feniton Bowling Club

Archant

The Feniton Bowls Club Finals weekend saw Tony Kury victorious in the men's singles, defeating Chris Jacob by 21-9, writes Roger Smith.

Ladies Singles Finalists Di Phillips & Vanessa Murdoch. Picture: Feniton Bowling ClubLadies Singles Finalists Di Phillips & Vanessa Murdoch. Picture: Feniton Bowling Club

In the ladies' singles final Vanessa Murdoch defeated Di Phillips by 21-11.

The club singles final was won by Dave Downs who overcame Don Coyne by 21-11. The mixed pairs was won by Bill and Di Bowden who won a close contest against Dave Sanders and Vanessa Murdoch by 17-16.

The club pairs was won by Graham Phillips and Dave Down who defeated Bill Bowden and Don Coyne.

The husband and wife competition was won by Dave and Cara Sanders, who defeated Richard and Glenys North by 24-14.

Mens Singles finalists Tony Kury & Chris Jacob. Picture: Feniton Bowling ClubMens Singles finalists Tony Kury & Chris Jacob. Picture: Feniton Bowling Club

Dave Sanders also beat Chris Jacob in a close final of the men's handicap by 23-19.

He was also in action defeating Arthur Murdoch in the final of the three bowl singles competition.

Finally, the Sir John Acland Trophy was won by Vanessa Murdoch who defeated her daughter Angela by three sets to two.

Club Singles finalist Dav Downs & Don Coyne. Picture: Feniton Bowling ClubClub Singles finalist Dav Downs & Don Coyne. Picture: Feniton Bowling Club

Mixed pairs finalists Dave Sanders & vanessa Murdoch and Bill Bowden & Di Bowden. Picture: Feniton Bowling ClubMixed pairs finalists Dave Sanders & vanessa Murdoch and Bill Bowden & Di Bowden. Picture: Feniton Bowling Club

Feniton Bowls Club Finals Weekend - Mother beats daughter in final of the Sir John Acland Trophy

