Feniton East of Exe League team waiting to see if they are runners-up

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Feniton Hawks banked two points when they suffered a narrow defeat in their latest Exeter & District Over-60s League outing, writes Roger Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hawke were edged out 36-33, but banked the points thanks to an 18-17 success for the rink of D Sanders R Smith and J Skinner.

In the same competition, Feniton Eagles lost on both rinks away to Topsham Red.

The mixed team finished their East of Exe league season with a fine 77-48 success and that result could yet see them take the runners-up spot.

The winning rinks were; P Eels, D Bowden, R Cooke and S Howell, 20-9; G Blackmore, B Singleton, L Howell and I Veitch, 20-10, and V Murdoch, R Binmore, K Lovering and T Chapman, 23-14

In a friendly match, Feniton went down 89-84 at home to Brixham St Mary.

The successful Feniton rinks were those of R North, R Smith, D Downs and L Howell, 19-11, and P Figg, L Ley. B Bowden G Phillips, 17-15.