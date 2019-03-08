Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Feniton East of Exe League team waiting to see if they are runners-up

PUBLISHED: 10:45 28 August 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Feniton Hawks banked two points when they suffered a narrow defeat in their latest Exeter & District Over-60s League outing, writes Roger Smith.

Hawke were edged out 36-33, but banked the points thanks to an 18-17 success for the rink of D Sanders R Smith and J Skinner.

In the same competition, Feniton Eagles lost on both rinks away to Topsham Red.

The mixed team finished their East of Exe league season with a fine 77-48 success and that result could yet see them take the runners-up spot.

The winning rinks were; P Eels, D Bowden, R Cooke and S Howell, 20-9; G Blackmore, B Singleton, L Howell and I Veitch, 20-10, and V Murdoch, R Binmore, K Lovering and T Chapman, 23-14

In a friendly match, Feniton went down 89-84 at home to Brixham St Mary.

The successful Feniton rinks were those of R North, R Smith, D Downs and L Howell, 19-11, and P Figg, L Ley. B Bowden G Phillips, 17-15.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Most Read

Man arrested after reported firearms incident in Axminster released on bail

Lynch Close, off North Street, in Axminster. Picrture: Chris Carson

Market stall owner blew £1million in VAT scam cash on gambling

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Plans lodged to transform ‘struggling’ Monkton farm shop into five-home development

Oaklands Farm could become a five-home development if plans get the go-ahead. Picture: Google Maps

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Axminster archaeology student digs deep into history

James Windsor with an Edward III gold half noble, a Roman umbornate broach and an Axminster volunteer button from the 1790s.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Hall nets four as Millwey Rise beat Colyton in midweek encounter of 11 goals

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Kilmington one win away from second successive Tolchards Devon League promotion

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

AVR members out in force at the Killerton Parkrun

Running

Feniton East of Exe League team waiting to see if they are runners-up

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Honiton Tuesday mixed joy for quartet

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists