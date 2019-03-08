Advanced search

Feniton enjoy County Trophy success against Honiton

PUBLISHED: 13:57 09 July 2019

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

In the County Trophy competition, Feniton entertained Honiton and defeated them 90-66, writes, Roger Smith.

The winning rinks were G Phillips, R Lovering, A Smith and R Clarke (36-12) and D Sanders, A Murdoch, A Kury and K Lovering (30-12).

In the Over-60s men's triples league, Feniton Hawks lost narrowly away to Sidmouth A, going down 33-29.

The Eagles lost 43-29 at home to Crediton B but the Falcons had another good win, as they beat visiting Phear Park 49-23 with the winning rinks being B Singleton, T Chapman and K Lovering (29-10) and C Tyler, G O'Hara and C Jacob (20-13).

The ladies lost away at Honiton in their Over-50s Triples League match, going down 38-29.

There was defeat too for the East of Exe League team, beaten 77-63 by Seaton. The winning rinks for Feniton in the Seaton fixture were P Eels, M Whitcombe, R Veitch and K Lovering (18-17) and G Blackmore, A Murdoch, R Lovering and C Jacob (19-18).

Last, but certainly not least, in a friendly match away at Bovey Tracey, Feniton won 58-48. The winning rinks were; A Coyne, P Bright, D Bowden and D Conbeer (16-9), B Jacob, G North, D Downs and D Coyne (14-9) and R North, B Bowden, S Kury and C Jacob (14-13).

