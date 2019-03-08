Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Feniton Falcons wins in convincing fashion at Wellington

PUBLISHED: 09:38 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 01 July 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

In the County Trophy competition, the men won their game away at Seaton by the narrowest of margins, writes Roger Smith.

Feniton won the match 78-77 with the winning rinks being; D Sanders, A Murdoch, A Kury and K Lovering, 23-16, and C Tyler, D Coyne, C Jacob and I Veitch, 20-18.

In the men's Over-60s Triples League, Hawks were beaten 47-27 at home by Madeira E with the winning rink; A Murdoch, A Smith and I Veitch,18-17. The Eagles were narrow 37-34 winners of their match at Okehampton where the winning rink comprised of L Crook, D Downs and D Coyne, 26-10.

The Falcons had a convincing 43-15 win away at Wellington C where the winning rinks were; T Chapman, B Singleton and K Lovering, 28-7, and G O'Hara, F Brooks and C Jacob, 15-8.

The ladies narrowly lost at Ottery St Mary in their Over-50s Triples League meeting, going down 30-29. The winning rink was; P Figg, G North and J Smith, 14-11. Sadly they lost on both rinks to Sidmouth Yellow, going down overall 41-19.

In the East of Exe League meeting with Ottery St Mary, Feniton lost 72-55. There was just a lone successful rink with A Murdoch, R Lovering, L Howell and I Veitch winning 15-12.

In a friendly match away at Wellington, Feniton were comfortable winners at 106-90. In Somerset the winning rinks were; V Murdoch, L Ley and D Coyne, 28-14, A Murdoch, B Singleton and I Veitch, 24-11, A Morgan F Brooks and S Kury, 14-13 and A Ward, J Livings and R Veitch, 16-15.

More success followed with a 110-77 home win against Tiverton Park with wins for the rinks of P Bright, C Jacob and S Kury, 36-8, D Woods, L Howell and A Kury, 21-17 and P Figg, D Bowden and S Howell, 20-16.

Last, but most certainly not lest for this latest report, congratulations to Richard North, Judy Smith and Alan Smith who have reached the Section Three final of the Devon Mixed Triples Competition.

Most Read

Two-car accident blocks road near Kilmington

Travel news.

Dramatic rescue of pair swept out to sea from river Axe

The two boys were taken on board the lifeboat. Picture: Richard Horobin, RNLI

Glowing praise for local pubs in prestigious AA Guide

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Conservative leadership hustings: Devon voters quiz Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt

*********

Musbury Primary celebrates good Ofsted result

Musbury School pupils celebrate their Ofsted result. Picture MPS

Most Read

Two-car accident blocks road near Kilmington

Travel news.

Dramatic rescue of pair swept out to sea from river Axe

The two boys were taken on board the lifeboat. Picture: Richard Horobin, RNLI

Glowing praise for local pubs in prestigious AA Guide

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Conservative leadership hustings: Devon voters quiz Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt

*********

Musbury Primary celebrates good Ofsted result

Musbury School pupils celebrate their Ofsted result. Picture MPS

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Running Club brings Wile E Coyote out of hiding

Honiton RC members Jo Davey and Howard Bidmead at the Seaton Parrn with club mascot Wile E Coyote. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Fireman timed out as Pyle ‘fivefer’ sees Feniton to derby win over Honiton

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Feniton Falcons wins in convincing fashion at Wellington

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Musbury Primary celebrates good Ofsted result

Musbury School pupils celebrate their Ofsted result. Picture MPS

Glowing praise for local pubs in prestigious AA Guide

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists