Feniton Falcons wins in convincing fashion at Wellington

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

In the County Trophy competition, the men won their game away at Seaton by the narrowest of margins, writes Roger Smith.

Feniton won the match 78-77 with the winning rinks being; D Sanders, A Murdoch, A Kury and K Lovering, 23-16, and C Tyler, D Coyne, C Jacob and I Veitch, 20-18.

In the men's Over-60s Triples League, Hawks were beaten 47-27 at home by Madeira E with the winning rink; A Murdoch, A Smith and I Veitch,18-17. The Eagles were narrow 37-34 winners of their match at Okehampton where the winning rink comprised of L Crook, D Downs and D Coyne, 26-10.

The Falcons had a convincing 43-15 win away at Wellington C where the winning rinks were; T Chapman, B Singleton and K Lovering, 28-7, and G O'Hara, F Brooks and C Jacob, 15-8.

The ladies narrowly lost at Ottery St Mary in their Over-50s Triples League meeting, going down 30-29. The winning rink was; P Figg, G North and J Smith, 14-11. Sadly they lost on both rinks to Sidmouth Yellow, going down overall 41-19.

In the East of Exe League meeting with Ottery St Mary, Feniton lost 72-55. There was just a lone successful rink with A Murdoch, R Lovering, L Howell and I Veitch winning 15-12.

In a friendly match away at Wellington, Feniton were comfortable winners at 106-90. In Somerset the winning rinks were; V Murdoch, L Ley and D Coyne, 28-14, A Murdoch, B Singleton and I Veitch, 24-11, A Morgan F Brooks and S Kury, 14-13 and A Ward, J Livings and R Veitch, 16-15.

More success followed with a 110-77 home win against Tiverton Park with wins for the rinks of P Bright, C Jacob and S Kury, 36-8, D Woods, L Howell and A Kury, 21-17 and P Figg, D Bowden and S Howell, 20-16.

Last, but most certainly not lest for this latest report, congratulations to Richard North, Judy Smith and Alan Smith who have reached the Section Three final of the Devon Mixed Triples Competition.