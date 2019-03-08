Advanced search

Feniton Hawks end O60s League with victory that secures Division Two status

PUBLISHED: 13:53 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 10 September 2019

Feniton Hawks enjoyed a winning end to the Exeter & District Over-60s Triples League campaign, writes Roger Smith.

Indeed, their 32-26 win over Madeira E secures their position in Division Two for another season.

The winning rinks for Hawks were; D Sanders, M Whitcombe and J Skinner (15-10) and G Phillips, A Smith and I Veitch (17-16).

As for the other Feniton O60 teams, the Eagles were awarded their final match against Okehampton due to traffic problems on the A30 and the Falcons secured a 32-22 success over already promoted Wellington C.

The ladies were in Over-50s League action and they bagged a 40-33 win over Sidmouth Yellow with the winning rinks being; G Blackmore, V Murdoch and D Phillips, 22-18, and P Figg, A Coyne and D Bowden, 18-15, However, they then lost 34-27 to Ottery St Mary, but did have a winning rink, P Figg, D Bowden and R Veitch, 16-15.

The Feniton mixed team were 81-49 winners over Budleigh Salterton with rink wins for C Maynard, L Ley and I Veitch, 25-11; J Quinton Navarro, A Morgan and G Phillips, 20-10 and P Bright, D Downs and C Jacob, 20-11.

They then defeated Cullompton 99-55 with rink success for G Phillips, L Howell and A Kury, 29-5; P Bright, C Jacob and D Phillips, 21-9 and D Bowden D Downs and D Coyne, 16- 11.

There was then a 71-43 victory over Tiverton Borough with rink wins for D Bowden, R Cooke, A Kury, 26-5; B Bowden, L Howell and K Lovering, 15-11 and A Coyne, S Howell and C Jacob, 15-12.

The winning run continued with an 86-70 success against Bitton Park with rink wins for G Blackmore, J Quinton-Navarro, R Binmore and R Veitch, 27-14; B Jacob, G O'Hara, D Conbeer and D Coyne, 20-13 and A Coyne, B Sigleton, C Jacob and I Veitch, 23-19.

However, a visit to Wellington ended in a 75-68 defeat despite rink wins for G North, D Bowden and R North, 18-14 and J Skinner, A Murdoch and I Veitch, 16-12 and there was also a 93-87 defeat at the hands of Devon Patrons by. In this match the winning Feniton rinks were: P Bright, R Binmore, T Chapman; I Veitch, A Coyne, F Brooks, L Ley and D Coyne, 19-13 and V Murdoch, B Singleton, C Jacob and G Phillips, 18-17.

