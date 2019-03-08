Advanced search

Feniton Hawks enjoy Over-60s League win over Marina C

PUBLISHED: 08:31 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 26 June 2019

In the County Trophy competition the men lost a closely contested match away at Madeira by 81-89. The winning rink was P Eels, T Chapman, R Cooke and S Howell, 27-13, writes Roger Smith.

In the Over-60s men's triples league, Feniton Hawks went down 42-24 away at Tiverton West End A. They did have a winning rink with an 18-16 success for D Sanders, M Whitcombe and J Skinner.

The Feniton Eagles had a walk over against Topsham Red, who couldn't raise a team and Feniton Hawks enjoyed a 37-28 win over Marina C with the winning rinks being; P Eels, T Chapman and K Lovering, 20-12, and G O'Hara, C Tyler and C Jacob, 17-16.

The ladies recorded an impressive 50-13 win in their Over-50s triples league match against Pinces Gardens.

The winning rinks were B Jacob, D Bowden and D Phillips, 35-3, and V Murdoch, A Coyne and J Smith, 15-10.

The mixed team lost their East of Exe League match against Cullompton, going down 75-57. In this meeting the successful Feniton rinks were; P Eels, D Bowden, R Cooke and S Howell, 19-12, and V Murdoch, G Phillips, R Veitch and K Lovering, 17-16.

In a friendly match, they narrowly defeated local rivals Ottery St Mary 71-67. The winning rink was J Skinner/G North, L Howell, M Chipperfield and D Coyne, 22-12.

