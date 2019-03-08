Advanced search

Feniton Hawks land narrow O60s League win over Honiton

PUBLISHED: 15:20 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 29 May 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5304. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5304. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Feniton Hawks enjoyed a fine, if narrow, 37-36 win over local rivals Honiton when the teams contested an Over-60s Triples League meeting, writes Roger Smith.

The winning rink comprised; Mike Chipperfield, Alan Smith and Ian Veitch, 16-15.

Also in the O60s League, the Eagles went down 34-25 at home to Madeira C.

The winning rink in this match was the one of Paul Bright, Arthur Morgan and Don Conbeer, 25-34.

There was defeat also for the Falcons, who lost 37-31 at home to Broadclyst with the winning rink, taking their game 23-11, comprising, Bill Bowden, Barrie Singleton and Chris Jacob.

Feniton ladies won their Inter Club meeting with Paignton, defeating them 43-34 with rink wins for, Pat Figg, Avril Coyne, Di Bowden and Judy Smith, 21-16 and Glynda Blackmore, Vanessa Murdoch, Di Phillips and Ruby Veitch, 22-18.

Unfortunately, they lost their Over-50s Triples league match against Seaton Blue, going down 45-23.

The mixed team narrowly won their East of Exe League meeting with Uffculme, defeating the Mid Devon team 66-65. In this close encounter, the winning rinks were; Di Bowden, Roger Binmore (retired), Barrie Singleton and Ruby Veitch, 21-10 and Vanessa Murdoch, Ian Veitch, Roy Lovering and Tony Kury, 15-14.

They also won 80-73 in their friendly away at Bridport where the winning rinks were; Glynda Blackmore, Arthur Murdoch, John Livings and Tony Kury, 28-11 and Vanessa Murdoch, Anita Pritchard, Barrie Singleton and Graham Phillips, 19-15.

