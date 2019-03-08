Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Feniton Hawks tie O60s League meeting with Budleigh Salterton

PUBLISHED: 18:58 19 July 2019

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

In the men's Over-60s Triples League, Feniton Hawks tied with Budleigh Salterton 31-31, writes Roger Smith.

The winning rink was A Murdoch, R North and J Skinner, 21-18. The Eagles lost to Heavitree 26-39.

The winning rink was P Bright, D Downs and D Conbeer, 16-14. The Falcons lost away at North Tawton 32-38. The winning rink was T Chapman, B Singleton and K Lovering 19-16.

The ladies lost away to Sidmouth Blue by 25-48 in their Over-50s League match.

In the East of Exe League, the mixed team defeated Honiton by 67-61. The winning rinks were V Murdoch, D Bowden, R Cooke and S Howell, 21-11 and A Murdoch, L Ley, B Singleton and I Veitch, 20-19.

Unfortunately, they have struggled in friendly matches losing to Belmont 70-78. The winning rinks were G Blackmore, P Bright and L Ley, 28-11 and J Skinner, B Bowden and B Singleton 15-12. Likewise, they lost badly to the Devon Presidents' team by 86 shots to 152.

The only winning rink was G Blackmore, L Ley, A Ward and D Coyne, 20-12. Finally, away to Tiverton West End, they lost by 58-70. The winning rinks were A Coyne, A Morgan and B Singleton, 22-11 and P Bright, B Bowden and S Kury, 19-14

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Problem road in Honiton could have restrictions imposed on it at traffic orders meeting

Rosemount Lane in Honiton. Picture: Google Maps

Restaurant refused permission to open new eatery in Honiton - just across the road from its old place

The former Istanbul Turkish Restaurant in Honiton. Picture: Google Maps

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

Neil Parish backs Boris for Tory leadership

Neil Parish MP. Picture Chris Carson

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Problem road in Honiton could have restrictions imposed on it at traffic orders meeting

Rosemount Lane in Honiton. Picture: Google Maps

Restaurant refused permission to open new eatery in Honiton - just across the road from its old place

The former Istanbul Turkish Restaurant in Honiton. Picture: Google Maps

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

Neil Parish backs Boris for Tory leadership

Neil Parish MP. Picture Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Regis Ladies Captain’s Day enjoyed by all

The Lyme Regis Golf Club ladies enjoying the 2019 Lady Captain's Day. Picture STUART BRIGGS

Feniton Hawks tie O60s League meeting with Budleigh Salterton

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Honiton Running Club members impress at Yeovilton 5k Series

Running

All aboard the cream tea special!

Members of Coly Ridge Probus Club and their guests at Colyton tram station. Pictue Dave Thomas

Restaurant refused permission to open new eatery in Honiton - just across the road from its old place

The former Istanbul Turkish Restaurant in Honiton. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists