Feniton Hawks tie O60s League meeting with Budleigh Salterton

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

In the men's Over-60s Triples League, Feniton Hawks tied with Budleigh Salterton 31-31, writes Roger Smith.

The winning rink was A Murdoch, R North and J Skinner, 21-18. The Eagles lost to Heavitree 26-39.

The winning rink was P Bright, D Downs and D Conbeer, 16-14. The Falcons lost away at North Tawton 32-38. The winning rink was T Chapman, B Singleton and K Lovering 19-16.

The ladies lost away to Sidmouth Blue by 25-48 in their Over-50s League match.

In the East of Exe League, the mixed team defeated Honiton by 67-61. The winning rinks were V Murdoch, D Bowden, R Cooke and S Howell, 21-11 and A Murdoch, L Ley, B Singleton and I Veitch, 20-19.

Unfortunately, they have struggled in friendly matches losing to Belmont 70-78. The winning rinks were G Blackmore, P Bright and L Ley, 28-11 and J Skinner, B Bowden and B Singleton 15-12. Likewise, they lost badly to the Devon Presidents' team by 86 shots to 152.

The only winning rink was G Blackmore, L Ley, A Ward and D Coyne, 20-12. Finally, away to Tiverton West End, they lost by 58-70. The winning rinks were A Coyne, A Morgan and B Singleton, 22-11 and P Bright, B Bowden and S Kury, 19-14