Feniton just beaten after strong display against league leaders

Feniton put in a rousing display before eventually going down to a 3-2 defeat at table-topping Exwick Villa in the Devon Football League.

Fenny made a fine start to the game and were extremely unlucky to fall behind on 12 minutes, when a block from Tom Badcott ricocheted into the path of James Mudge for a comfortable finish.

The two sides battled hard for supremacy over the remainder of the half and it was Villa who grabbed a crucial second, Liam Saunders heading home to seemingly secure the points.

Feniton, however, responded superbly after the break, finally beating an inspired Exwick custodian when a pass from Jake Sellick was met by Oscar Walsh, expertly finding the net from a tight angle.

The visitors then drew level just before the hour and it all started with a lofted pass from Badcott and Walsh was once again in the right place, cutting inside from the flank to fire past the exposed Villa ‘keeper.

Despite some excellent football from Fenny on the day, Exwick snatched all three points when Brad Cook fired home on 65 minutes. Feniton travel to bottom club Clyst Valley this weekend.

It was a tough day at the office for Millwey Rise 2nds, as they went down to a 4-0 defeat at Whipton & Pinhoe in the Devon & Exeter League.

The home side came more into the game as the half progressed and a freekick produced a smart save from 'Rise' keeper Jason Hoole. He was then quickly called on to keep out a goal bound header from a corner and then watched on as a fierce strike crashed into the side netting.

Millwey came under more pressure as the half progressed. Young Joe Osborne did have a shot that was well saved by the home keeper but Whipton eventually went into the lead just before the half finished.

A powerful Jack Bennett strike flew wide of the mark before the home side once more began controlling the game, adding two more goals for a harsh final score on a Millwey side struggling with availability.