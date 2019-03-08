Feniton men back to winning ways in County Trophy with Sidmouth success

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:23 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 31 July 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5304. Picture: Terry Ife

Feniton men returned to form in the County Trophy competition, defeating Sidmouth by 76 shots to 59, writes Roger Smith.

The winning rinks were C Tyler, R Lovering, L Ley and J Skinner, 23-10; A Murdoch, R Binmore, T Chapman and K Lovering, 19-16 and P Bright, G O' Hara, R Cooke and S Howell, 19-16.

In the men's Over-60s Triples League there was a full-house of success for the Feniton teams. Hawks won 30-26 at home to high-flying Honiton A. The winning rink for Hawks was the one of M Evans, G Phillips and I Veitch, 19-7.

The Eagles were 36-27 winners on their visit to Madeira C where the winning rinks were: C Maynard, L Ley and R Clarke, 20-12 and D Downs, D Conbeer and D Coyne, 16-15.

Completing a clean-sweep of success, the Falcons won 39-28 away at Broadclyst where the winning Falcons rink comprised P Eels, F Brooks and C Jacob, 27-11.

The ladies lost their Over-50s match against Seaton Blue, going down 45-33.

The mixed team had a disastrous day against tourists Barbourne, losing on all rinks and overall by 166 shots to 75!

This was followed by an 88-58 defeat at home to Topsham. In this match the winning rinks for Feniton were; V Murdoch, J Q-Navarro, D Bowden and D Coyne, 19-18 and A Ward, P Bright, L Howell and C Jacob, 15-14.

