Feniton men suffer disappointing week

PUBLISHED: 10:37 12 June 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5288. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5288. Picture: Terry Ife

The past week was a most disappointing week for the men's teams, writes Roger Smith.

However, the gloom was lifted by the ladies winning their second round Inter Club match against Victoria, Torquay, beating the South Devon side 43-37 with the winning rink being the one of G Blackmore, V Murdoch, D Phillips and R Veitch, 23-11

The men's team narrowly lost in the County Trophy competition to local rivals Ottery St Mary, going down 71-67.

The winning Feniton rinks were the ones of P Eels, J Skinner, C Jacob and S Howell, 20-19 and C Tyler, R Lovering, D Coyne and I Veitch, 17-16.

This was followed by a lack lustre performance away against Chardstock in the Top Club competition, losing on four of the five rinks with the fifth one conceded.

In the men's Over-60s Triples League all three teams lost!

Hawks went down 27-14 to Hemyock, Eagles were beaten away at Chardstock and Falcons lost 37-23 to Seaton C.

However, there was better news for the mixed team in the East of Exe League, defeating Chardstock 71-61.

The winning rinks were; A Murdoch, M Whitcombe, R Veitch and C Jacob, 26-6 and P Eels, J Livings, L Howell and S Howell, 23-15.

In a friendly match, the mixed team narrowly defeated visitors Bovey Tracey by 70 shots to 67.

In this match the winning home rinks were; A Murdoch, L Howell, D Sanders and D Conbeer, 22-9; C Maynard, D Bowden, J Smith and R North, 27-16, and P Eels, G North, M Evans and A Kury, 14-10.

