Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Feniton's bowlers end busy week with win over Dorset Patrons

PUBLISHED: 07:23 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 24 May 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

In the Over-60s men's triples league, Feniton Hawks defeated Culm Vale A, writes Roger Smith. In the Over-60s men's triples league, Feniton Hawks defeated Culm Vale A, writes Roger Smith.

In what was a close contest throughout, Hawks edged the honours by 35 shots to 32 with the winning rink the one of M Evans, M Whitcombe and J Skinner, who enjoyed an 18-15 success.

Meanwhile, Feniton Eagles went down 46-23 at Axminster. Feniton Falcons managed to bank two points from what ended as a 35-33 defeat to Sidmouth D. In this match the winning Falcons rink comprised of C Tyler, G O' Hara and F Brooks, who landed a 23-16 victory.

Feniton ladies lost their Over-50s Triples League match against Crediton Green, going down 55-18.

Meanwhile, in the East of Exe League, the mixed team were beaten by a single shot on their visit to Hemyock, who took the match honours 72-71.

The winning Feniton rinks were the ones of G Blackmore, A Murdoch, R Cooke and S Howell (22-18), and D Bowden, B Singleton, R Binmore and K Lovering (19-16).

In another close encounter, the mixed team were edged out 91-88 by Phear Park with the winning rinks being: G Blackmore, D Downs and A Smith (19-12) and B Bowden, S Kury and R Clarke (26-23).

Unfortunately, they we well beaten away at Crediton, going down 95-55. However, in the final match of the week they defeated visiting Dorset Patrons by 110 shots to 108. The winning rinks were D Sanders F Brooks, S Kury and S Howell (24-13) and B Bowden, G Phillips, R Binmore and D Phillips (15-13)

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Axminster festive lunch team praised

Christmas Day lunch at Axminster Guildhall. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Why should you vote in the European elections?

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Lyme Town Mill to host school’s art show

Exhibits at a previous Woodroffe School art show. Picture: SUBMITTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Axminster festive lunch team praised

Christmas Day lunch at Axminster Guildhall. Picture: Suzie McFadzean

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Why should you vote in the European elections?

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Lyme Town Mill to host school’s art show

Exhibits at a previous Woodroffe School art show. Picture: SUBMITTED

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Skipper Nancekivell leads by example as OtteryU11s ease in Cup quarter-finals

Ottery St Mary U11s after their Cup win over Sandford that takes them into a June quarter-final tie with Woodbury & Newton St Cyres. Picture DANNY MURPHY

Cranbrook runners impress at a number of Marathons

Exeter College Running Club, Cranbrook members who took part in various Marathons recently. Picture DEBORAH PHILLIPS

Lyme Regis ease way into Beckford Bowl quarter-finals

Golf club and ball

Feniton’s bowlers end busy week with win over Dorset Patrons

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Budding Andy Murrays get involved with Seaton open day

Seaton Tennis Club Open Day. Picture SEATON TENNIS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists