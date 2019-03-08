Advanced search

Feniton three-bowl pairs win for Kury and Howell

PUBLISHED: 06:56 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 06:56 12 August 2019

The finalists in the Feniton Bowls Club three-bowls competition final. Picture: FENITON BOWLS CLUB

The finalists in the Feniton Bowls Club three-bowls competition final. Picture: FENITON BOWLS CLUB

Archant

The past weekend was given over to the club's three-bowl pairs competition, writes Roger Smith.

In the final Tony Kury and Lindsey Howell defeat Vanessa Murdoch and Dave Downs 15-8.

There was mixed fortunes for the Feniton men's teams in Exeter & District Over-60s Triples League matches.

Hawks went down 43-27 at Hemyock while Eagles lost 41-37 to Chardstock A, though they did have a winning rink with C Maynard, L Ley and R Clarke (27-21).

Falcons were 51-31 winners against table-topping Seaton C with wins on both rinks. C Tyler, G O'Hara and C Jacob (24-13) and B Singleton, R Binmore and K Lovering (27-18).

In the Ladies Over-50s League, Feniton lost away at Crediton Yellow despite a rink win for V Murdoch, A Coyne and R Veitch (23-10).

In the East of Exe competition, there was a fine 77-64 win over Tiverton Park with winning rinks for; P Bright, A Murdoch. R Veitch and C Jacob (25-19); V Mudoch, R Lovering, R Binmore and K Lovering (22-14) and G Blackmore, B Singleton, L Howell and I Veitch, 19-13.

