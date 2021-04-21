Fenny women beaten by the Grecians

Published: 12:00 AM April 21, 2021

Feniton Women took on illustrious opposition in their final game of a strange and frustrating 2020-21 season.

Travelling to Exeter City Women in the Devon Senior Cup, Fenny put up a brave display but were ultimately defeated 5-0 by a talented Grecians’ outfit.

A looping header from Mollie Taylor broke the deadlock for City but superb goalkeeping from Carragh O’Brien kept Feniton in the contest until Steph Beck rifled a fine finish into the top corner.

Connie Pengelly added a third for the hosts and she soon notched again to effectively seal the victory for Exeter.

Fenny did win a penalty, which was struck against the post and, although the rebound was scored, no other player touched the ball and the goal was disallowed.

The Grecians struggled to break down a resilient Feniton side in the second period and had to wait until the closing minutes before Pengelly completed an impressive hat-trick.