Midweek Herald

Fenny women beaten by the Grecians

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM April 21, 2021   
Feniton Women Football Club

Feniton Women Football Club - Credit: Feniton Women Football Club

Feniton Women took on illustrious opposition in their final game of a strange and frustrating 2020-21 season. 
Travelling to Exeter City Women in the Devon Senior Cup, Fenny put up a brave display but were ultimately defeated 5-0 by a talented Grecians’ outfit. 
A looping header from Mollie Taylor broke the deadlock for City but superb goalkeeping from Carragh O’Brien kept Feniton in the contest until Steph Beck rifled a fine finish into the top corner. 
Connie Pengelly added a third for the hosts and she soon notched again to effectively seal the victory for Exeter. 
Fenny did win a penalty, which was struck against the post and, although the rebound was scored, no other player touched the ball and the goal was disallowed. 
The Grecians struggled to break down a resilient Feniton side in the second period and had to wait until the closing minutes before Pengelly completed an impressive hat-trick.  

Women's Football

person
person
person
