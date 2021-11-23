Fightback victory for Beer Albion

Third-placed Beer Albion came from behind to defeat fourth-placed Kentisbeare 2-1 in a closely fought Devon and Exeter Premier game at the Furzebrake.

Beer started promisingly, with Tony Pinder was only a whisker away from converting an excellent free-kick from new signing Kieran Daniels and then Finley Rooke shot wide after a brilliant passing move again involving the impressive Daniels.

However, the Fishermen were soon being put under increasing pressure by Kentisbeare’s long ball game, and the visitors went 1-0 ahead on 20 minutes when their forward was tackled from behind in the box. George Falwell executed a perfect spot-kick into the right-hand corner. The visitors began to dominate the game and, but for a string of fine saves from Elliot Driver, could have easily been three goals ahead at the break.

After a half-time pep talk from Rooke, Beer began to play with more purpose and commitment and they equalised on 52 minutes. Will House delivered the perfect cross for the incoming Daniels to slot the ball home.

As the game approached the final stages, Beer’s superior fitness played a big part and Kentisbeare began to run out of steam. Opportunities were beginning to open up with Charley Skilton going close with a 20 yarder and Daniels striking a fierce left-footer wide from an acute angle after good work by George Harwood.

After relentless pressure, the Fishermen got their reward after being awarded a 71st minute penalty for handball and Taylor Rooke fired home the spot kick. Beer were now in complete command and missed several good chances in the final 15 minutes to increase the margin of their win, but the final 2-1 score was a fair reflection of the game as a whole.

Best individual performances for Kentisbeare came from front players Lee Riggs and Matthew Lynette-Ley. For Beer, centre back Joe Adkin and Will House played very well but sponsors Beer Coastguard Rescue Team nominated newbie Kieran Daniels as man-of-the-match.

Beer Albion Reserves remain four points clear at the top of Devon and Exeter Division 2 despite being held to a 3-3 draw away at Tedburn St Mary.