Final round of the Axe Cliff Cup

Last Wednesday, our Ladies played the last Round of their Axe Cliff Cup and as a Medal.

The overall winner will be announced at the Presentation lunch in December, although I can inform you that the winner of the last round was Karin Cox with a net 79, pushed all the way by Captain Anne Jarvis with net 81 and Stella Thompson took third place with a net 84.

The Seniors have been busy lately joining the Ladies in the popular Gruesome Cup. In no particular order the Mars' bars were won by Captain John Hanna and Janet Dack but the Cup Holders are now Barbara Cummings and Eggman Paul Curtin.

The Axe Waltz is played in teams of three, playing stableford points. In strict order, you start with only one best score counted, then you are allowed two to count and on the third, all three can count. In true Waltz rules, you then repeat the same for the next three and so on until all 18 holes have been played.

Not known for his dancing, Mick Swann must have relied heavily on twinkle toes Paul Curtin and Peter Casey's good posture in his team, as they won with an amazing 79 points. Not far behind was the team of Bernard Hanson, Terry Atkins and new member B. Dearling.

The Sun came out for the Men's Monthly Medal and helped some good scoring. Division 1 was won by Brad Burraston with a net 68, followed by retired busman Stuart Mackie on 71 and young Richard Gibbons took 3rd also with a 71.

Alan Morgan, in the form of his life, also had a fine 68 to win Div 2 from Nigel Pritchard and Mark Winterbottom both on 71. How incredible for both Divisions' winning scores to be identical.

Many congratulations for, our leader, Simon Wellington somehow reaching his 65th birthday on the 1st November but I am sorry to hear he slipped on the muddy banks of Elfordleigh Golf Hotel where lovely wife Jill took him for a short break.

He should have stayed home at Axe where we continue to play on great greens and a well-drained Course.