First winners of Honiton's Cyril Dann Trophy

Cyril Dann was a regular supporter of the Tuesday Mixed competitions and following his death last year, his daughter Carolyn donated a trophy to be played in his memory.

This week was the first running of the competition. Eight teams took part and the winners, with a score of 93 points, were Ann Trayling, Carole Booth, Bill Eaton and Paul Ritchie.

Carolyn presented the trophy and a photo was taken at the bench by the bar where Cyril used to sit with his cup of coffee! The runners-up, with 88 points, were Maggie and John Harvey with Janet Higgins and Rob Grove, followed by Sheila Palmer, Sarah Dawe, Steve Bond and Paul Webber.

In the Honiton Ladies foursomes competition, which also included an optional County qualifying competition, Joan Smith and Linda Blundell won with 38 points, with Chris Pearce and Janet Higgins second and third Sharon Rouse and Maggie Rowe-Harvey. Monica Scovell was the victor in the nine-hole competition.

The two Express and Echo qualifying pairs were Barbara Cummings and Jo Donmall, and Jackie Seager and Olwen Eaton who will now play in the County finals at Exeter later this year.

A bright and sunny morning greeted the 58 participants who took part in Honiton Seniors’ annual Anniversary Salver competition and it was the early starters who scooped all the prizes.

A two on the second helped Steve Blundell and Bill Eaton walk away with the salver this year with a score of 46 points but they were closely pushed by Bob Graham and Peter Wright on 45. A chip-in for a three on the long par 4, 18th saw Paul Ritchie and David Evans snatch third place on countback from Rob Sexton and Graham Cumming, who also had their own success with Graham recording a splendid three on the stroke index 1, 15th hole and a similar result on the 1st.

The Otter Vale Monday Stableford was won by Charlie Doherty with an impressive 39, followed by Nick Whittaker and Andy Clark.

Honiton’s Dartmoor league team lost their opening Cup Match against Fingle Glen by three games to two.

The Sun Am Winter pairs competition was won by Mark Reed and Rob Luscombe beating Nick Doman and Dan Meek in the final. - Credit: Honiton GC



