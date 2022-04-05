Five-star Albion trounce Elmore

Beer Albion chalked up their fifteenth league win of the season, winning 5-1 away at Elmore 2nds writes Richard Honnor.

After taking an early lead, the Fishermen were made to work hard by the Eagles to hold on to their slender advantage until some clinical second-half finishing put the result beyond doubt.

Beer went ahead with their first attack after only three minutes. Alex Paget’s winning header in midfield found Tony Pinder who in turn released Giles Basson down the right channel. Basson’s low cross to the far post was met by Josh French who converted from short range.

Elmore then pushed Beer back with some fine passing football and almost equalised on nine minutes but ‘keeper Driver was quick off his line to block the effort. Beer got frustrated as they kept giving the ball away and the Eagles continued to dominate possession. But the home side failed to capitalise, despite several quality crosses flying across the Beer goal. In contrast, Beer’s pacy forwards always looked more likely to score on the break.

As the first half drew to a close, the Fishermen’s passing improved and an incisive move on 38 minutes involving Will House, Basson and Pinder culminated in a fine save by Elmore’s keeper pushing Pinder’s goalbound effort behind for a corner.

After the break, Beer showed more purpose across the park and Paget and Talylor Rooke both went close with headers. Elmore responded and only another excellent from Driver preserved Beer’s lead.

But on 56 minutes a brilliant, spectacular goal from Giles Basson increased Beer’s lead. Receiving the ball from a throw-in on the left flank, the winger held off two challenges and then turned and cut inside another defender to curl an unstoppable 20-yarder over the ‘keeper into the far right corner.

Thereafter, the Fishermen dominated the play, and the goals began to flow. They went 3-0 up through Tony Pinder who converted a 61st minute penalty after Taylor Rooke was brought down in the box following good work by French.

Then on 73 minutes it was 4-0, after a quickly taken free kick by Pinder released Basson down the left. Once again Basson went past a defender before laying the ball back to substitute Jake Hale who scored first-time from seven yards.

Elmore were rewarded with a deserved consolation goal on 79 minutes from close range following a corner. But Beer wrapped up the 5-1 victory on 83 minutes with the irrepressible Basson slotting home his 2nd after a great through ball from Pinder on the half-way line put him in the clear.

Although Elmore had spells of good possession they had no answer to Beer’s forward line in which Basson, Pinder, and French were particularly impressive.

Next up, Beer 1st’s have a really tough away game at championship favourites, Lapford. The Fishermen have been the only side to beat the Laps this season in a Devon Premier Cup tie and they will be striving to spoil their unbeaten league record this coming Saturday.