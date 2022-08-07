Five teams in the mix for Premier glory

It is going down to the wire in the Premier Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League and, incredibly, five teams still have a chance of pinching the title.

Cornwood (184 points), Bradninch (188) and Sandford (192) are the outsiders but leaders North Devon (205) and Heathcoat (201) have not quite pulled away from the pack.

Ben Howe took a brilliant five wickets for North Devon as they cruised to a 50-run victory at struggling Plymouth, who are four points adrift of Hatherleigh at the bottom.

Heathcoat were made to work a little harder in defeating Cornwood by 19 runs. Jamie Drew (73) and Liam Lewis (53) were top performers with the bat for Heathcoat but it was the bowling of Malcolm Cloete that proved the ultimate difference, as he rattled through the Cornwood side with figures of 5/30.

Exmouth maintained a 14-point lead over Plympton in the A Division, with Budleigh lurking just behind in third. While Plympton were thrashing Exeter CC, James Horler (87) and Matthew Kimber (82 no) helped Exmouth to a commanding total of 323/2.

The visitors from Abbotskerswell had no answer with bat or ball, Lawrence Greenway taking five wickets for Exmouth in a 133-run victory. Budleigh beat Torquay by eight runs in a thrilling game and at the wrong end of the table, Seaton are still without a win after going down to Kilmington.

Clyst St George and Bovey Tracey 2nds remain the dominant sides in the B Division but extra congrats to Chris Luxton from Bideford/Littleham/Westward Ho! CC, who took four wickets in a superb bowling display in their defeat of Cullompton.

There were some sparkling individual displays throughout the lower divisions and we’ve picked out just a handful.

Thomas Frankpitt struck an entertaining 75 for Heathcoat 2nds in their win at Braunton, Robert Ingram was the bowler of the day for Honiton, taking four wickets for just 17 runs in their demolition of Sidmouth 3rds and Axminster’s Alex Wraight was even better, taking four for seven runs in a superb spell during his side’s win over Alphington and Countess Wear 2nds.

North Devon CC - Credit: North Devon CC



