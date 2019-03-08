Five trophy wins for Steven Apsey at the Axminster Bowls Club finals

Madeira bowls.

The Axminster Bowls Club internal finals were held in the very hot conditions of a late August weekend, writes David Harris.

There was one player who stood out at the conclusion of a superb weekend of bowling and that was Steven Apsey who enjoyed success in no fewer than five of the seven finals he graced!

In terms of the results from the various finals; Doug Louskan took the honours in the men's four-wood singles, beating Steve Apsey and, in the ladies' four-wood singles, the winner was Valerie Mellor with Ann Clayton, the runner-up.

In the men's two-wood singles Doug Louskan again got the better of Steve Apsey while, in the ladies two-wood singles, Ann Clatyton took the honours and Brenda Edwards was the runner-up.

Steven Apsey and Doug Louskan met in another final, this time the men's 101 singles and Apsey took the honours on this occasion. Apsey then linked up with Jack Hare to defeat Brian Cook and John Ellis in the final of the men's four-wood pairs. In the ladies four-wood pairs it was Ann Clayton and Joan Quick, who took the honours leaving Barbara Mowatt and Margaret Brown having to settle for the runners-up berth.

The Open singles was won by Steven Apsey with Ann Clayton the runner-up and that man Apsey was again a winner when he linked up with Philippa White to win the four-wood mixed pairs, defeating Ann Clayton and Brian Clark in the final. The mixed three-wood pairs gave Apsey his fifth title as he paired up with Ann Clatyton which left Joan Quick and Allan Gyngell having to settle for the runners-up spot.

In the Non-Winners Cup, the honours went to Anne Burn with Allan Gyngell the runner-up.

Thanks must go to Anne Burn for running the competitions so smoothly throughout the season.

There have also been some club matches with a visit to Kingsteignton for a mixed friendly match ending in a 71-56 defeat with the only success an 18-14 win for the rink of David Harris, Barbara Mowatt and Allan Gyngell.

There was also a 33-21 defeat for the men's Over-60s Triples League team, beaten at Chardstock where there was no Axminster success to report but the team bounced back to defeat visiting Heavitree 41-38 with a 26-17 victory via the rink of John Ellis, David Harris, and Doug Looskan.